Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 9 6 4 10 Herrera cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .265 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .292 B.Harper rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .305 Realmuto 1b 4 2 1 0 1 3 .264 McCutchen lf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .224 Torreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254 a-Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .179 Marchan c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286 Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .538 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Maton ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .256 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 11 6 4 11 Thomas cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .212 Escobar ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .285 Soto rf 4 1 3 4 1 0 .302 Bell 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .254 Hernandez lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .279 Ruiz c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239 García 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Espino p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Murphy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500

Philadelphia 000 003 040_7 9 0 Washington 003 030 000_6 11 1

a-walked for Torreyes in the 6th. b-struck out for Clay in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Hammer in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Coonrod in the 8th. e-singled for Machado in the 8th.

E_García (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (16), Realmuto (21), Bell (18). HR_Thomas (1), off Nola; Soto (23), off Nola. RBIs_McCutchen 4 (68), Maton (14), Herrera (42), Thomas (8), Soto 4 (75), Bell (74). SB_Soto (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (B.Harper 2, Marchan); Washington 5 (García 2, Ruiz 2, Escobar). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Washington 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hernandez.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 4 6 6 6 2 5 83 4.54 Falter 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 10 5.04 De Los Santos 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.26 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.56 Coonrod, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.86 Bradley, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.38 Kennedy, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.73

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 89 4.08 Thompson 0 1 1 1 2 0 13 3.77 Clay, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.53 Baldonado, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00 Murphy, H, 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 15 6.75 Machado, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 19 3.38 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.40

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Falter 3-3, De Los Santos 2-0, Thompson 2-2, Clay 2-0, Machado 2-2.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:52. A_12,280 (41,339).

