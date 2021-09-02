On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 5:12 pm
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 9 6 4 10
Herrera cf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .265
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .292
B.Harper rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .305
Realmuto 1b 4 2 1 0 1 3 .264
McCutchen lf 5 1 2 4 0 0 .224
Torreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254
a-Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .179
Marchan c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .286
Nola p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .538
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Maton ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .256
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 11 6 4 11
Thomas cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .212
Escobar ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .285
Soto rf 4 1 3 4 1 0 .302
Bell 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .254
Hernandez lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Ruiz c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .239
García 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Espino p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .143
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murphy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Philadelphia 000 003 040_7 9 0
Washington 003 030 000_6 11 1

a-walked for Torreyes in the 6th. b-struck out for Clay in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Hammer in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Coonrod in the 8th. e-singled for Machado in the 8th.

E_García (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (16), Realmuto (21), Bell (18). HR_Thomas (1), off Nola; Soto (23), off Nola. RBIs_McCutchen 4 (68), Maton (14), Herrera (42), Thomas (8), Soto 4 (75), Bell (74). SB_Soto (8).

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (B.Harper 2, Marchan); Washington 5 (García 2, Ruiz 2, Escobar). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Washington 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Hernandez.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola 4 6 6 6 2 5 83 4.54
Falter 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 10 5.04
De Los Santos 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 5.26
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.56
Coonrod, W, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.86
Bradley, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.38
Kennedy, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 5.73
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 89 4.08
Thompson 0 1 1 1 2 0 13 3.77
Clay, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.53
Baldonado, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Murphy, H, 1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 15 6.75
Machado, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 19 3.38
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.40

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Falter 3-3, De Los Santos 2-0, Thompson 2-2, Clay 2-0, Machado 2-2.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:52. A_12,280 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah