Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|6
|4
|10
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|B.Harper rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.305
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.224
|Torreyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Marchan c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.538
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|4
|11
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Escobar ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.302
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Espino p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|040_7
|9
|0
|Washington
|003
|030
|000_6
|11
|1
a-walked for Torreyes in the 6th. b-struck out for Clay in the 6th. c-pinch hit for Hammer in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Coonrod in the 8th. e-singled for Machado in the 8th.
E_García (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (16), Realmuto (21), Bell (18). HR_Thomas (1), off Nola; Soto (23), off Nola. RBIs_McCutchen 4 (68), Maton (14), Herrera (42), Thomas (8), Soto 4 (75), Bell (74). SB_Soto (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (B.Harper 2, Marchan); Washington 5 (García 2, Ruiz 2, Escobar). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 7; Washington 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Hernandez.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|4
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|83
|4.54
|Falter
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.04
|De Los Santos
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.26
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.56
|Coonrod, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.86
|Bradley, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.38
|Kennedy, S, 6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.73
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|89
|4.08
|Thompson
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|13
|3.77
|Clay, H, 12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.53
|Baldonado, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Murphy, H, 1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|6.75
|Machado, L, 1-1, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.38
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.40
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Falter 3-3, De Los Santos 2-0, Thompson 2-2, Clay 2-0, Machado 2-2.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:52. A_12,280 (41,339).
