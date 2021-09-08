Phoenix 76, Atlanta 75

PHOENIX (76)
Nurse 2-6 2-2 6, Turner 4-11 0-0 8, Vaughn 3-11 0-0 6, Diggins-Smith 3-10 5-6 13, Peddy 5-7 6-6 18, Walker 2-3 1-2 6, Cunningham 3-7 2-2 10, Hartley 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 26-60 16-18 76.
ATLANTA (75)
Billings 6-9 1-2 13, Hayes 3-5 1-1 8, E.Williams 6-10 0-0 12, C.Williams 9-21 1-2 20, Sims 3-11 2-2 8, Dupree 5-8 1-3 11, Stricklen 0-0 0-0 0, Dietrick 1-3 0-0 3, McDonald 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-70 6-10 75.
|Phoenix
|16
|18
|21
|21
|—
|76
|Atlanta
|27
|21
|13
|14
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-18 (Peddy 2-3, Diggins-Smith 2-4, Cunningham 2-5, Walker 1-2, Nurse 0-3), Atlanta 3-13 (Dietrick 1-2, Hayes 1-2, C.Williams 1-3, McDonald 0-3, Sims 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 32 (Turner 15), Atlanta 31 (C.Williams 14). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Diggins-Smith 5), Atlanta 19 (C.Williams 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Atlanta 14. A_1,215 (3,500)
