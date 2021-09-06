Trending:
Phoenix 86, Indiana 81

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 9:03 pm
PHOENIX (86)

Nurse 7-9 2-2 19, Turner 4-7 0-0 8, Griner 9-14 3-4 21, Diggins-Smith 1-5 1-2 4, Taurasi 3-9 3-5 11, Vaughn 4-11 0-0 8, Cunningham 3-6 1-1 8, Hartley 0-0 0-0 0, Peddy 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 34-65 10-14 86.

INDIANA (81)

Breland 2-7 0-0 4, T.Mitchell 2-10 7-7 11, McCowan 5-8 3-4 13, Allen 7-19 0-0 15, K.Mitchell 9-17 2-2 23, Cannon 0-0 0-0 0, Lavender 1-3 0-0 2, Vivians 5-8 0-0 13. Totals 31-72 12-13 81.

Phoenix 18 25 24 19 86
Indiana 22 20 10 29 81

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-16 (Nurse 3-5, Taurasi 2-5, Cunningham 1-2, Diggins-Smith 1-3), Indiana 7-22 (Vivians 3-5, K.Mitchell 3-8, Allen 1-6, T.Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 30 (Griner 10), Indiana 31 (McCowan 15). Assists_Phoenix 24 (Taurasi 6), Indiana 20 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Indiana 15.

