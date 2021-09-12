On Air: Federal News Network program
Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:19 pm
Pittsburgh 0 0 6 17 23
Buffalo 3 7 0 6 16

First Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 37, 13:34.

Second Quarter

Buf_G.Davis 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :27.

Third Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 24, 10:26.

Pit_FG Boswell 20, 1:49.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:24.

Pit_U.Gilbert 9 blocked punt return (Boswell kick), 9:52.

Buf_FG Bass 25, 5:19.

Pit_FG Boswell 45, 2:47.

Buf_FG Bass 42, :49.

Pit Buf
First downs 16 22
Total Net Yards 251 371
Rushes-yards 21-74 25-117
Passing 177 254
Punt Returns 1-5 1-1
Kickoff Returns 1-3 4-143
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-32-0 30-51-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 3-16
Punts 5-41.4 4-34.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 5-31 8-81
Time of Possession 26:42 33:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 16-45, Claypool 1-25, Roethlisberger 4-4. Buffalo, Singletary 11-72, Allen 9-44, Breida 4-4, McKenzie 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 18-32-0-188. Buffalo, Allen 30-51-0-270.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-36, Smith-Schuster 4-52, Claypool 3-45, Washington 2-10, Freiermuth 1-24, Ebron 1-19, Harris 1-4, Gentry 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Diggs 9-69, Beasley 8-60, Sanders 4-52, Knox 4-41, Singletary 3-8, Davis 2-40.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

