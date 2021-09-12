Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|6
|17
|—
|23
|Buffalo
|3
|7
|0
|6
|—
|16
First Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 37, 13:34.
Second Quarter
Buf_G.Davis 3 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :27.
Third Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 24, 10:26.
Pit_FG Boswell 20, 1:49.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_D.Johnson 5 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:24.
Pit_U.Gilbert 9 blocked punt return (Boswell kick), 9:52.
Buf_FG Bass 25, 5:19.
Pit_FG Boswell 45, 2:47.
Buf_FG Bass 42, :49.
|Pit
|Buf
|First downs
|16
|22
|Total Net Yards
|251
|371
|Rushes-yards
|21-74
|25-117
|Passing
|177
|254
|Punt Returns
|1-5
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-3
|4-143
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-0
|30-51-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|3-16
|Punts
|5-41.4
|4-34.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-31
|8-81
|Time of Possession
|26:42
|33:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 16-45, Claypool 1-25, Roethlisberger 4-4. Buffalo, Singletary 11-72, Allen 9-44, Breida 4-4, McKenzie 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 18-32-0-188. Buffalo, Allen 30-51-0-270.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-36, Smith-Schuster 4-52, Claypool 3-45, Washington 2-10, Freiermuth 1-24, Ebron 1-19, Harris 1-4, Gentry 1-(minus 2). Buffalo, Diggs 9-69, Beasley 8-60, Sanders 4-52, Knox 4-41, Singletary 3-8, Davis 2-40.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
