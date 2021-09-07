Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|6
|9
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Schoop 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|1-Reyes pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Cisnero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Goodrum ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|W.Castro lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|Lange p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|H.Castro 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Hill cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Del Pozo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baddoo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|6
|7
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Tsutsugo rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Moran 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Difo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gamel lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.258
|Newman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Peters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Alford ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Tucker ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Detroit
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|002
|00x_3
|11
|0
a-walked for Peters in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Howard in the 6th. c-singled for Bednar in the 8th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Haase (5). LOB_Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 14. 2B_Cabrera (12), Perez (7), Moran (12), Reynolds (31). 3B_Hill (2). RBIs_Hill (12), Grossman (62), Moran (39), Gamel 2 (21). SB_Hayes (5). CS_Grossman (5). SF_Moran. S_Peters.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Haase 2, Hill, Goodrum); Pittsburgh 7 (Newman 2, Tsutsugo, Reynolds 2, Park, Gamel). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_W.Castro, Reynolds. GIDP_W.Castro, Schoop.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Park, Newman, Moran; Park, Newman, Tsutsugo).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|4
|
|6
|1
|1
|3
|3
|84
|3.60
|Del Pozo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|Lange, L, 0-2, BS, 0-3
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|5.19
|Alexander
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.20
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.67
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|74
|3.38
|Miller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|14.40
|Howard, W, 3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.29
|Kuhl, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.79
|Bednar, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.18
|Stratton, S, 3-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.76
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:16. A_8,329 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments