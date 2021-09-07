Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 10:07 pm
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 7 2 6 9
Grossman rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .238
Schoop 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Cabrera 1b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .253
1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Cisnero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Haase c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234
Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219
W.Castro lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .212
Lange p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
H.Castro 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Hill cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .262
Peralta p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Del Pozo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baddoo lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 11 3 6 7
Hayes 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .254
Tsutsugo rf-1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .200
Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .299
Moran 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .281
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Difo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gamel lf 5 0 3 2 0 1 .258
Newman ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .219
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .146
Park 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Peters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Alford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .192
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .173
Detroit 002 000 000_2 7 1
Pittsburgh 100 002 00x_3 11 0

a-walked for Peters in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Howard in the 6th. c-singled for Bednar in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Haase (5). LOB_Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 14. 2B_Cabrera (12), Perez (7), Moran (12), Reynolds (31). 3B_Hill (2). RBIs_Hill (12), Grossman (62), Moran (39), Gamel 2 (21). SB_Hayes (5). CS_Grossman (5). SF_Moran. S_Peters.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Haase 2, Hill, Goodrum); Pittsburgh 7 (Newman 2, Tsutsugo, Reynolds 2, Park, Gamel). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_W.Castro, Reynolds. GIDP_W.Castro, Schoop.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Park, Newman, Moran; Park, Newman, Tsutsugo).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 4 6 1 1 3 3 84 3.60
Del Pozo 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.38
Lange, L, 0-2, BS, 0-3 1 3 2 2 1 1 24 5.19
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.20
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.67
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters 4 3 2 2 3 5 74 3.38
Miller 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 14.40
Howard, W, 3-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 6.29
Kuhl, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.79
Bednar, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.18
Stratton, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.76

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:16. A_8,329 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire