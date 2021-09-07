Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 7 2 6 9 Grossman rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .238 Schoop 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Cabrera 1b 4 0 3 0 0 0 .253 1-Reyes pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Cisnero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Haase c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .234 Goodrum ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .219 W.Castro lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .212 Lange p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 H.Castro 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Hill cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .262 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Del Pozo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baddoo lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .259

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 11 3 6 7 Hayes 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .254 Tsutsugo rf-1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .200 Reynolds cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .299 Moran 1b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .281 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Difo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Gamel lf 5 0 3 2 0 1 .258 Newman ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .219 Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .146 Park 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .171 Peters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Alford ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .192 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Tucker ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .173

Detroit 002 000 000_2 7 1 Pittsburgh 100 002 00x_3 11 0

a-walked for Peters in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Howard in the 6th. c-singled for Bednar in the 8th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Haase (5). LOB_Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 14. 2B_Cabrera (12), Perez (7), Moran (12), Reynolds (31). 3B_Hill (2). RBIs_Hill (12), Grossman (62), Moran (39), Gamel 2 (21). SB_Hayes (5). CS_Grossman (5). SF_Moran. S_Peters.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Haase 2, Hill, Goodrum); Pittsburgh 7 (Newman 2, Tsutsugo, Reynolds 2, Park, Gamel). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_W.Castro, Reynolds. GIDP_W.Castro, Schoop.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Park, Newman, Moran; Park, Newman, Tsutsugo).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta 4 6 1 1 3 3 84 3.60 Del Pozo 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.38 Lange, L, 0-2, BS, 0-3 1 3 2 2 1 1 24 5.19 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.20 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.67

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters 4 3 2 2 3 5 74 3.38 Miller 1 1 0 0 1 0 20 14.40 Howard, W, 3-4 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 6.29 Kuhl, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.79 Bednar, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.18 Stratton, S, 3-6 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.76

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:16. A_8,329 (38,747).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.