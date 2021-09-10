On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 9:43 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 32 4 10 4
Thomas cf 3 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 2
Escobar ss 4 0 0 0 Newman 2b 4 0 1 0
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 2 1 1 1 Tsutsugo 1b 3 0 1 0
Hernandez lf 4 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 0
Kieboom 3b 3 1 0 0 Alford lf 4 2 2 1
García 2b 4 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 1 0 0
Adams c 4 1 1 1 Tucker ss 4 1 1 0
Rogers p 3 0 0 0 Brault p 0 0 0 0
Machado p 0 0 0 0 Ponce p 0 0 0 0
Murphy p 0 0 0 0 Park ph 1 0 0 0
Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 1 0
Mears p 0 0 0 0
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
Moran ph 1 0 0 1
Washington 020 001 000 3
Pittsburgh 001 000 102 4

E_Tucker (2). DP_Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Washington 5, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Tucker (3). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Bell (26), Alford (5). SF_Hayes (2). S_Ponce (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Rogers 6 2-3 8 2 2 1 1
Machado H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Murphy L,0-1 H,2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Baldonado BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh
Brault 2 2 2 2 2 1
Ponce 3 0 0 0 1 2
Howard 2 1 1 1 0 2
Mears 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kuhl W,5-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Murphy(2).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:52. A_11,808 (38,747).

Sports News

