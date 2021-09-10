Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alford lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rogers p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brault p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ponce p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Park ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Washington
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|102
|—
|4
E_Tucker (2). DP_Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Washington 5, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Tucker (3). 3B_Adams (1). HR_Bell (26), Alford (5). SF_Hayes (2). S_Ponce (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers
|6
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Machado H,8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy L,0-1 H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Baldonado BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brault
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ponce
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Howard
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mears
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kuhl W,5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Murphy(2).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:52. A_11,808 (38,747).
Comments