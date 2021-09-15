Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|7
|
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Schrock lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Barnhart c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Akiyama cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gutierrez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|J.Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Suárez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|5
|5
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Tsutsugo rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.216
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Difo ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Park 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|M.Keller p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Alford ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|110_4
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|003
|100
|001_5
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for J.Wilson in the 5th. b-singled for Banda in the 6th. c-struck out for Santillan in the 7th. d-struck out for Sims in the 9th. e-doubled for Stratton in the 9th.
E_Schrock (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Votto (22), Stallings (20), Tsutsugo (9), Difo (8). 3B_Reynolds (5). HR_Farmer (14), off Howard. RBIs_Votto (88), Moustakas (22), India (66), Farmer (55), Tsutsugo 2 (26), Reynolds (86), Moran 2 (45). SB_Schrock (1), Hayes (7), India (10). CS_Alford (3). SF_India, Moran. S_M.Keller.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Park 2, Newman, Gamel). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Castellanos, Votto, Gamel, Hayes, Moran.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|71
|4.25
|J.Wilson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Santillan
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|2.97
|Lorenzen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.05
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|5.01
|Givens, L, 3-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|2.91
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Keller
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|92
|6.14
|Banda, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.44
|Kuhl, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.78
|Howard, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|6.10
|Stratton, W, 6-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.73
Inherited runners-scored_J.Wilson 1-1. IBB_off Givens (Reynolds). HBP_M.Keller (India), Kuhl (Barnhart). WP_Lorenzen(2).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:03. A_9,320 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments