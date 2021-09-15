Trending:
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:25 pm
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 2 7
India 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Schrock lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .329
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .218
Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Barnhart c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .266
Akiyama cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Gutierrez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097
J.Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
c-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Suárez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 10 5 5 5
Hayes 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .254
Tsutsugo rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .216
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Difo ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Reynolds cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .299
Moran 1b 4 0 0 2 0 1 .275
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242
Gamel lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Park 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .169
M.Keller p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .130
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Alford ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Cincinnati 200 000 110_4 7 1
Pittsburgh 003 100 001_5 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for J.Wilson in the 5th. b-singled for Banda in the 6th. c-struck out for Santillan in the 7th. d-struck out for Sims in the 9th. e-doubled for Stratton in the 9th.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

E_Schrock (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Votto (22), Stallings (20), Tsutsugo (9), Difo (8). 3B_Reynolds (5). HR_Farmer (14), off Howard. RBIs_Votto (88), Moustakas (22), India (66), Farmer (55), Tsutsugo 2 (26), Reynolds (86), Moran 2 (45). SB_Schrock (1), Hayes (7), India (10). CS_Alford (3). SF_India, Moran. S_M.Keller.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Park 2, Newman, Gamel). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Votto, Gamel, Hayes, Moran.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gutierrez 3 2-3 5 4 4 3 0 71 4.25
J.Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.86
Santillan 2 2 0 0 1 2 33 2.97
Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.05
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.01
Givens, L, 3-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 8 2.91
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Keller 5 4 2 2 2 3 92 6.14
Banda, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.44
Kuhl, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.78
Howard, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 6.10
Stratton, W, 6-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.73

Inherited runners-scored_J.Wilson 1-1. IBB_off Givens (Reynolds). HBP_M.Keller (India), Kuhl (Barnhart). WP_Lorenzen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:03. A_9,320 (38,747).

