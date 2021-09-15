Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 2 7 India 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Schrock lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .329 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .264 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .218 Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Barnhart c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .266 Akiyama cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Gutierrez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097 J.Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 c-Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Suárez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 10 5 5 5 Hayes 3b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .254 Tsutsugo rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .216 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Difo ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Reynolds cf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .299 Moran 1b 4 0 0 2 0 1 .275 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Newman ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Park 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .169 M.Keller p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .130 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Alford ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207

Cincinnati 200 000 110_4 7 1 Pittsburgh 003 100 001_5 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for J.Wilson in the 5th. b-singled for Banda in the 6th. c-struck out for Santillan in the 7th. d-struck out for Sims in the 9th. e-doubled for Stratton in the 9th.

E_Schrock (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Votto (22), Stallings (20), Tsutsugo (9), Difo (8). 3B_Reynolds (5). HR_Farmer (14), off Howard. RBIs_Votto (88), Moustakas (22), India (66), Farmer (55), Tsutsugo 2 (26), Reynolds (86), Moran 2 (45). SB_Schrock (1), Hayes (7), India (10). CS_Alford (3). SF_India, Moran. S_M.Keller.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Park 2, Newman, Gamel). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Votto, Gamel, Hayes, Moran.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gutierrez 3 2-3 5 4 4 3 0 71 4.25 J.Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.86 Santillan 2 2 0 0 1 2 33 2.97 Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.05 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 5.01 Givens, L, 3-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 8 2.91

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Keller 5 4 2 2 2 3 92 6.14 Banda, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.44 Kuhl, H, 3 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.78 Howard, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 6.10 Stratton, W, 6-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.73

Inherited runners-scored_J.Wilson 1-1. IBB_off Givens (Reynolds). HBP_M.Keller (India), Kuhl (Barnhart). WP_Lorenzen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:03. A_9,320 (38,747).

