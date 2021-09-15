Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

|Cincinnati
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Schrock lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Tsutsugo rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Difo ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Akiyama cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Gutierrez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Park 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Stephenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Keller p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alford ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Suárez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|110
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|003
|100
|001
|—
|5
E_Schrock (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Votto (22), Stallings (20), Tsutsugo (9), Difo (8). 3B_Reynolds (5). HR_Farmer (14). SB_Schrock (1), Hayes (7), India (10). SF_India (4), Moran (3). S_M.Keller (1).
|Cincinnati
|Gutierrez
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|0
|J.Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santillan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lorenzen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens L,3-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|M.Keller
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Banda H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhl H,3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Howard BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Stratton W,6-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_M.Keller (India), Kuhl (Barnhart). WP_Lorenzen(2).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:03. A_9,320 (38,747).
