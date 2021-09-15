Trending:
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:25 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 33 5 10 5
India 2b 3 1 1 1 Hayes 3b 5 1 0 0
Schrock lf 3 1 1 0 Tsutsugo rf 3 1 2 2
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 1 Howard p 0 0 0 0
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 Stratton p 0 0 0 0
Farmer ss 4 1 1 1 Difo ph 1 1 1 0
Barnhart c 2 1 0 0 Reynolds cf 4 1 2 1
Akiyama cf 4 0 1 0 Moran 1b 4 0 0 2
Gutierrez p 1 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 1 0
J.Wilson p 0 0 0 0 Gamel lf-rf 3 0 1 0
Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 Newman ss 4 0 1 0
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 Park 2b 3 1 0 0
Stephenson ph 1 0 0 0 M.Keller p 1 0 1 0
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 Banda p 0 0 0 0
Sims p 0 0 0 0 Alford ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Suárez ph 1 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 200 000 110 4
Pittsburgh 003 100 001 5

E_Schrock (1). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Votto (22), Stallings (20), Tsutsugo (9), Difo (8). 3B_Reynolds (5). HR_Farmer (14). SB_Schrock (1), Hayes (7), India (10). SF_India (4), Moran (3). S_M.Keller (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Gutierrez 3 2-3 5 4 4 3 0
J.Wilson 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Santillan 2 2 0 0 1 2
Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2
Givens L,3-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Pittsburgh
M.Keller 5 4 2 2 2 3
Banda H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kuhl H,3 1 2 1 1 0 1
Howard BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Stratton W,6-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_M.Keller (India), Kuhl (Barnhart). WP_Lorenzen(2).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:03. A_9,320 (38,747).

