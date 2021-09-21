Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 10:33 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 5 14
Hayes 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .259
Tucker ss 4 0 1 1 1 3 .214
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .295
Moran 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Gamel rf 4 2 1 1 1 3 .260
Alford lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .234
Perez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .143
Park 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .183
M.Keller p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .120
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 10 1 6 6
India 2b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .269
Schrock lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .304
Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .309
Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .270
Farmer ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .263
Suárez 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .182
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Friedl cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500
a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Barrero ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148
Mahle p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .058
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .172
Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Pittsburgh 000 120 030_6 10 0
Cincinnati 010 100 000_2 10 0

a-struck out for Friedl in the 6th. b-doubled for Mears in the 8th. c-lined out for Warren in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Tsutsugo (11), Suárez (18). HR_Gamel (8), off Mahle. RBIs_Gamel (25), Hayes (33), Tucker (5), Perez (19), Park (11), Tsutsugo (29), Friedl (2). SB_DeShields (1), Hayes (8). CS_Alford (5). SF_Park, Friedl. S_M.Keller.

        Insight by Qlik: Executives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Agency for International Development and Qlik will explore how to reduce friction with FedRAMP SaaS capabilities in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Gamel 3, Tucker 2); Cincinnati 6 (Mahle, Cabrera, Farmer 2, DeShields, Votto). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 9; Cincinnati 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Moran, Barnhart. GIDP_Castellanos, Barnhart.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Park, Tucker, Moran; Hayes, Park, Moran).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Keller, W, 5-11 5 2-3 7 2 2 4 2 83 5.96
Banda, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.00
Mears, H, 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 5.66
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.61
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.70
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle, L, 12-6 4 1-3 6 3 3 3 6 96 3.66
Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.75
Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.38
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.67
Lorenzen 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 29 3.91
Warren 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.62
Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.52

Inherited runners-scored_Banda 2-0, Santillan 2-0, Warren 1-0. WP_Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:36. A_9,475 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge