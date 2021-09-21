Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 5 14 Hayes 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .259 Tucker ss 4 0 1 1 1 3 .214 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .295 Moran 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Gamel rf 4 2 1 1 1 3 .260 Alford lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .234 Perez c 4 1 2 1 0 1 .143 Park 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .183 M.Keller p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .120 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 10 1 6 6 India 2b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .269 Schrock lf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .309 Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .270 Farmer ss 4 1 3 0 0 1 .263 Suárez 3b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .182 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260 Friedl cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500 a-Cabrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Sims p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Barrero ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Mahle p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .058 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — DeShields cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .172 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133

Pittsburgh 000 120 030_6 10 0 Cincinnati 010 100 000_2 10 0

a-struck out for Friedl in the 6th. b-doubled for Mears in the 8th. c-lined out for Warren in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Tsutsugo (11), Suárez (18). HR_Gamel (8), off Mahle. RBIs_Gamel (25), Hayes (33), Tucker (5), Perez (19), Park (11), Tsutsugo (29), Friedl (2). SB_DeShields (1), Hayes (8). CS_Alford (5). SF_Park, Friedl. S_M.Keller.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Gamel 3, Tucker 2); Cincinnati 6 (Mahle, Cabrera, Farmer 2, DeShields, Votto). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 9; Cincinnati 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Moran, Barnhart. GIDP_Castellanos, Barnhart.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Park, Tucker, Moran; Hayes, Park, Moran).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Keller, W, 5-11 5 2-3 7 2 2 4 2 83 5.96 Banda, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.00 Mears, H, 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 5.66 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.61 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.70

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle, L, 12-6 4 1-3 6 3 3 3 6 96 3.66 Santillan 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.75 Wilson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 3.38 Sims 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.67 Lorenzen 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 29 3.91 Warren 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 1.62 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.52

Inherited runners-scored_Banda 2-0, Santillan 2-0, Warren 1-0. WP_Lorenzen.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:36. A_9,475 (42,319).

