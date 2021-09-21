Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|5
|14
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Tucker ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.214
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Moran 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Gamel rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.260
|Alford lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Park 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|M.Keller p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|10
|1
|6
|6
|
|India 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.269
|Schrock lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Friedl cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Cabrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Barrero ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.058
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|DeShields cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Pittsburgh
|000
|120
|030_6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|100
|000_2
|10
|0
a-struck out for Friedl in the 6th. b-doubled for Mears in the 8th. c-lined out for Warren in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 11. 2B_Tsutsugo (11), Suárez (18). HR_Gamel (8), off Mahle. RBIs_Gamel (25), Hayes (33), Tucker (5), Perez (19), Park (11), Tsutsugo (29), Friedl (2). SB_DeShields (1), Hayes (8). CS_Alford (5). SF_Park, Friedl. S_M.Keller.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Gamel 3, Tucker 2); Cincinnati 6 (Mahle, Cabrera, Farmer 2, DeShields, Votto). RISP_Pittsburgh 4 for 9; Cincinnati 1 for 12.
Runners moved up_Moran, Barnhart. GIDP_Castellanos, Barnhart.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Park, Tucker, Moran; Hayes, Park, Moran).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Keller, W, 5-11
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|83
|5.96
|Banda, H, 3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.00
|Mears, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|5.66
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.61
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.70
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 12-6
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|96
|3.66
|Santillan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.75
|Wilson
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.38
|Sims
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.67
|Lorenzen
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|29
|3.91
|Warren
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.62
|Hoffman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.52
Inherited runners-scored_Banda 2-0, Santillan 2-0, Warren 1-0. WP_Lorenzen.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_3:36. A_9,475 (42,319).
