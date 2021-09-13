On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Plum scores 26 of her 30 points in 2nd half, Aces beat Wings

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 5:09 pm
1 min read
      

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 26 of her 30 points in the second half, A’ja Wilson had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 85-75 on Monday.

The Aces trailed 51-41 midway through the third quarter before closing on a 20-6 run for a 61-57 advantage. Wilson made a hook shot in the lane with 1:13 remaining in the third for Las Vegas’ first lead, 57-55, since 4-2.

Plum made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possession to extend the lead to 75-64 with 5:27 left in the fourth. Plum finished 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 7 from distance. She also have five assists.

Riquna Williams added 16 points for Las Vegas (22-8), which was without Liz Cambage. Las Vegas can clinch a double-bye in the playoffs with one win in its final two games.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 23 points in the first half for Dallas (13-18). Allisha Gray added 15 points and Marina Mabrey had 14. Dallas was without Satou Sabally (12.4 points per game), Isabelle Harrison (10.8) and Moriah Jefferson.

Ogunbowale made three of Dallas’ five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Wings jumped out to a 29-19 lead.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes