Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Portland 2, Houston 0

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:21 pm
< a min read
      
Portland 2 0 2
Houston 0 0 0

First Half_1, Portland, Chara, 3, 15th minute; 2, Portland, Mora, 9 (penalty kick), 20th.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Houston, Michael Nelson, Kyle Morton.

Yellow Cards_Parker, Houston, 50th; Bravo, Portland, 51st; Zambrano, Portland, 86th; Mabiala, Portland, 90th+2.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Peter Balciunas, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

___

Lineups

Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla (Bill Tuiloma, 69th), Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Diego Valeri, 83rd), Diego Chara, George Fochive (Renzo Zambrano, 69th); Dairon Asprilla (Marvin Loria, 63rd), Yimmi Chara (Santiago Moreno, 83rd), Felipe Mora.

Houston_Michael Nelson; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist (Mateo Bajamich, 75th), Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher (Darwin Quintero, 49th), Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones (Griffin Dorsey, 46th), Fafa Picault (Sam Junqua, 79th), Memo Rodriguez (Joe Corona, 79th), Matias Vera; Maximiliano Urruti.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire