Portland 2, Houston 0

|Portland
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Houston
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Portland, Chara, 3, 15th minute; 2, Portland, Mora, 9 (penalty kick), 20th.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic; Houston, Michael Nelson, Kyle Morton.
Yellow Cards_Parker, Houston, 50th; Bravo, Portland, 51st; Zambrano, Portland, 86th; Mabiala, Portland, 90th+2.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Peter Balciunas, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.
Lineups
Portland_Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla (Bill Tuiloma, 69th), Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Diego Valeri, 83rd), Diego Chara, George Fochive (Renzo Zambrano, 69th); Dairon Asprilla (Marvin Loria, 63rd), Yimmi Chara (Santiago Moreno, 83rd), Felipe Mora.
Houston_Michael Nelson; Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist (Mateo Bajamich, 75th), Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher (Darwin Quintero, 49th), Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones (Griffin Dorsey, 46th), Fafa Picault (Sam Junqua, 79th), Memo Rodriguez (Joe Corona, 79th), Matias Vera; Maximiliano Urruti.
