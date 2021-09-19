Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1

|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Portland
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Portland, Asprilla, 6, 21st minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 6 (penalty kick), 27th.
Second Half_3, Portland, Fochive, 2 (Blanco), 68th.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Tomas Romero, Jamal Blackman; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.
Yellow Cards_Mabiala, Portland, 24th; Blanco, Portland, 26th; Bravo, Portland, 42nd; Valeri, Portland, 83rd.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Apolinar Mariscal, Chantal Boudreau, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.
A_21,311.
___
Lineups
Los Angeles FC_Tomas Romero; Mamadou Fall, Sebastien Ibeagha (Diego Palacios, 75th), Moon-hwan Kim, Jesus Murillo; Jose Cifuentes (Bryce Duke, 85th), Daniel Crisostomo, Francisco Ginella (Danny Musovski, 75th), Brian Rodriguez; Cristian Arango, Raheem Edwards (Latif Blessing, 75th).
Portland_Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Marvin Loria, 78th), Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes (George Fochive, 62nd); Dairon Asprilla (Diego Valeri, 61st), Yimmi Chara (Santiago Moreno, 78th), Felipe Mora (Jaroslaw Niezgoda, 87th).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments