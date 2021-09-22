On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rain forces postponement of Pirates’ game at Reds

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 12:53 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982.

They are chasing the streaking St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

TRAINER’S ROOM

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Reds: C Tyler Stephenson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game. C Mark Kolozavary was optioned to Triple-A Louisville and RHP Tejay Antone (right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Pittsburgh is scheduled to open a four-game series at Philadelphia on Thursday.

Reds: Cincinnati is scheduled to open a four-game series against Washington on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Gartner Security & Risk Management...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge