Raptors approved to play games in Toronto

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 4:34 pm
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have gotten approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season, a team spokesman said Friday.

Toronto played last season in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not clear whether the team will be allowed to have full attendance at Scotiabank Arena. Fans who attend games will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The Raptors will open their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 4 — their first game at Scotiabank Arena in more than 19 months.

The Raptors announced a five-game preseason schedule on Friday that includes two home appearances. They’ll also host Houston on Oct. 11.

They open the regular season on Oct. 20 when they host Washington.

Toronto’s last game in its home arena was Feb. 28, 2020.

