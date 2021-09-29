Trending:
Ravens activate Bateman, Boykin, Madubuike and Houston

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 7:56 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve Wednesday and activated defensive lineman Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bateman, a first-round draft pick this year, had been out with groin problems, and Boykin had a hamstring injury.

The moves left only linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on the COVID-19 list for Baltimore. The Ravens play at Denver this weekend.

The Ravens were hoping Bateman, a former Minnesota star, would be a key addition to their receiving corps this year, but he’s been unable to contribute so far. He caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards for the Gophers in 2019.

Later Wednesday, star quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice. The team listed him with a back injury, although Jackson held a typical interview session with reporters shortly before the start of practice and there was no indication anything was seriously wrong.

