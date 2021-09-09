Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens’ Edwards, Peters have injured knees

NOAH TRISTER
September 9, 2021 8:41 pm
2 min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday, and ESPN later reported each player had a torn ACL.

ESPN cited unidentified sources in its report. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Running back Justice Hill went on injured reserve this week.

The team’s next media availability is Friday, but Edwards and Peters were on the injury report with knee injuries. Veteran running back Devonta Freeman is joining Baltimore’s practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Baltimore opens its season Monday night at Las Vegas.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Baltimore signed running back Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad this week and signed Trenton Cannon to the active roster.

It’s possible that Baltimore’s top running back for Monday’s game could be Ty’Son Williams, who was on the practice squad last year and has never had a carry in a regular-season game.

Peters started 14 games in 2020, his first full season with the Ravens. He had four interceptions, bringing his career total to 31.

Coach John Harbaugh did talk to reporters earlier Thursday and discussed the decision to bring Bell aboard.

“Obviously, we played against him so many times and in so many highly competitive (and) emotional games,” Harbaugh said. “It was fun to have him in for the workout. He had a good workout. Practiced yesterday — he did a good job. So yes, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited. He’s learning, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Freeman played five games last season for Buffalo after six seasons with Atlanta. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

        Read more: Sports News

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida