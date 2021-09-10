On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens’ Edwards, Peters headed to IR; Murray signed

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 11:55 am
< a min read
      

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are putting running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Coach John Harbaugh announced the moves Friday, describing the injuries as season-ending, non-contact ligament tears from practice. Baltimore’s backfield has been hit hard by injuries during the preseason — running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Justice Hill is on IR as well.

The Ravens signed running back Latavius Murray and signed running back Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. They also added Le’Veon Bell to their practice squad earlier this week.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is also a big running threat, and these injuries obviously put more pressure on him to have a big season.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ