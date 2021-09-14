Rays beat Blue Jays, becoming 1st AL team to reach 90 wins

TORONTO (AP) — Drew Rasmussen combined with four relievers on a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi homered and the Tampa Bay Rays became the first AL team to reach 90 wins by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 Tuesday night.

After losing four of their previous five, the East-leading Rays hit the 90-win mark for the eighth time — all in the past 14 seasons.

Tampa Bay (90-55) stopped a two-game losing streak.

Toronto began the day in the AL wild card lead, one game ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston.

Rasmussen (3-1) allowed two hits in five innings. Andrew Kittredge pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Choi’s leadoff drive in the second, his 10th home run this season, was the only run allowed by José Berríos (11-8), who lost for the first time in four starts despite scattering four hits over seven innings.

Lowe hit his 34th home run of the season in the eighth on the first pitch he saw from left-hander Tim Mayza.

PIRATES 6, REDS 5

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wade Miley surrendered six runs on 10 hits and Cincinnati lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Miley (12-6) gave up three runs in the first and three more in the fifth before being pulled with one out. Chris Stratton earned his fifth save.

Pirates starter Dillon Peters (1-2) worked five shutout innings, surrendering five hits with five strikeouts to help Pittsburgh to its fifth win in seven games. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Jacob Stallings drove in two runs apiece.

Tucker Barnhart drove in two runs for the Reds. Nick Castellanos hit his 29th homer of the season in the ninth inning.

The Reds entered the day half a game ahead of the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card in the National League.

INDIANS 3, TWINS 1, 1ST GAME

TWINS 6, INDIANS 3, 2ND GAME

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to beat Minnesota when a comebacker off the wrist of Twins rookie Joe Ryan shortened the pitching duel.

Ryan Jeffers had four RBIs in the nightcap as the Twins gained a split.

McKenzie (5-6) had seven strikeouts, including Byron Buxton three times, with just three hits, one run and one walk allowed.

Bradley Zimmer homered in the fifth, and Austin Hedges hit a go-ahead RBI double in a two-run seventh against Danny Coulombe (3-2), before Emmanuel Clase closed it out with a perfect seventh for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

Kyle Barraclough (1-0) picked up the win in the nightcap. Alex Colomé earned his 14th save. Logan Allen (1-7) took the loss.

CUBS 6, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Alfonso Rivas hit back-to-back homers for Chicago in a win over a Philadelphia team running out of time to make a serious run in the NL playoff race.

The Phillies remained 4½ games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East and 2½ games behind Cincinnati in the wild-card race. San Diego and St. Louis are ahead of the Phillies for the second wild card.

The Phillies fell to .500 at 72-72 and have lost six of seven games.

Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff homer, and Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius added RBI hits. Kyle Gibson (10-7) struck out seven in allowing five hits and four earned runs in five innings.

Rafael Ortega hit two RBI doubles and Ian Happ drove in another run with a double for Chicago.

Adrian Sampson (1-2) gave up two runs in five innings. Rowan Wick struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman homered, Erick Fedde pitched five solid innings and Washington pounded out 14 hits in winning for the second time in three games.

Fedde (7-9) allowed a run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Juan Soto had three hits, an RBI and a walk for Washington, and Keibert Ruiz had three hits.

Lewin Diaz homered twice for the Marlins. Miami starter Jesus Luzardo (5-8) allowed four runs on seven hits and was lifted after 4 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.