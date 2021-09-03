Rays SS Franco out of lineup one day leaving with headache

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 5:48 pm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco was out of Friday night’s lineup against Minnesota, one day after leaving a game early with a headache.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco underwent tests, which were negative, and that anticipates the 20-year old will be back in the lineup “within a game or two” as long as he continues to improve.

“He got a good night’s sleep,” Cash said. “He woke up, went to see the doctor. Everything checked out. He’s in a much better place right now.”

Franco extended his on-base streak to 33 games with a seventh-inning walk Thursday night against Boston, but left after the at-bat with a headache. He tied Hall of Famers Mel Ott and Arky Vaughan for the third-longest streak by a player under 21.

Franco was checked by a trainer after pointing toward his head several times earlier in the plate appearance. He was tagged out by Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez trying to score from third on a grounder Wednesday night.

“We don’t know if it was the play the night before or just a headache popped up,” Cash said. “But whatever it was, it was enough to make enough sense to get him out of the ballgame.”

