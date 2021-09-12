Trending:
Ricardo Pepi scores 12th goal, FC Dallas ties San Jose 1-1

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:29 am
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal of the season and FC Dallas tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1 on Saturday night.

Dallas (6-10-8) snapped a two-game home losing streak, after going 18 straight home games without defeat. Dallas hasn’t lost three straight home games since 2011. San Jose (6-8-9) is unbeaten in eight straight matches against FC Dallas.

Pepi, an 18-year-old, headed in Justin Che’s cross in the 50th minute.

San Jose scored in the sixth minute on Oswaldo Alanís’ penalty kick right down the middle. Dallas defender Matt Hedges was whistled for a handball in the box, setting up Alanís’ goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

