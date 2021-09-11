On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rodrigues throws for 4 scores, runs for 5th in UC Davis rout

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:19 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Rodrigues passed for 322 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, Trent Thompkins scored twice, and UC Davis routed San Diego 53-7 on Saturday.

Rodrigues, who completed 22 of 37 passes, connected with McCallan Castles for two touchdowns and Jared Harrell and C.J. Hutton also caught scoring passes. After an initial three-and-out the Aggies scored touchdowns on their next three possessions for a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter. They went for two points after all three touchdowns, converting the first two tries.

Rodrigues threw his four TD passes and added his touchdown run to help the Aggies (2-0) build a 36-0 lead in the third quarter.

San Diego’s Terrence Smith scored on a short run before UC Davis closed out the scoring with a short TD run by Thompkins, a 36-yard field goal by Isaiah Gomez and Thompkins’ 85-yard punt return for a touchdown.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Thompkins’ return tied the second-longest punt return in school history.

Mason Randall and Judd Erickson combined for 214 yards passing for the Toreros (0-2).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes