Rodriguez leads Los Angeles FC against Sporting Kansas City following 2-goal outing

Sporting Kansas City (11-4-7) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-9-6)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -117, Sporting Kansas City +278, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Brian Rodriguez leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with Sporting Kansas City after registering two goals against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall and 8-2-4 at home in the 2020 season. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 44.

Sporting Kansas City compiled a 12-6-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-2-2 in road matches. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and had 26 assists.

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 4-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Mohamed Traore (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela, Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

