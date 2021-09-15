Trending:
Rogers expected to start as Nationals host the Marlins

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (61-84, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (60-85, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-7, 2.81 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) Nationals: Josh Rogers (1-0, 3.65 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +105, Marlins -123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to take on the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 34-40 on their home turf. Washington has slugged .419 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a .527 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Marlins are 23-50 on the road. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .324.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-2. Erick Fedde earned his seventh victory and Ryan Zimmerman went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Washington. Jesus Luzardo took his eighth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 26 home runs and is slugging .478.

Rojas leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and 43 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 5-5, .210 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Edward Cabrera: (undisclosed), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

