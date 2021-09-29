On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ronaldo sets Champions League appearance record with No. 178

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 3:14 pm
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is making more history in the Champions League.

The Portugal striker started for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday for his record 178th appearance in the competition. Ronaldo had been sharing the appearance record with Iker Casillas, his former teammate at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo played his first game in the Champions League in 2003 during his first spell at United.

He has scored 135 goals in the competition, another record. The most recent goal was in United’s 2-1 loss at Young Boys two weeks ago.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League title five times.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex