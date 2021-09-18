On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Russell throws for 4 TDs, Saint Francis top Wagner 39-24

The Associated Press
September 18, 2021 3:55 pm
1 min read
      

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Jyron Russell threw for four touchdowns and Saint Francis made two big plays in the closing minute to defeat Wagner 39-24 in a Northeast Conference opener on Saturday.

Russell’s fourth touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Judah Tomb allowed the Red Flash (1-2) to expand it’s lead to 32-24 with 4:23 to play.

When the Red Flash got the ball back and were forced to punt, Jordan Slaiby put a 56-yarder on the Wagner 1 with 54 seconds remaining. On second down, Raymond Crittenden had a short pick-six.

Touchdowns on consecutive offensive snaps in the third quarter put Saint Francis up for good. Russell connected with Josh McGrigg for a 46-yard score and then found Kahtero Summers for 34 yards.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Summers also had a 13-yard scoring reception early in the second half to cut the Wagner lead to 14-13.

The Seahawks (0-3) quickly answered with an 82-yard touchdown on a slant pass from Jaalon Frazier to Randy Fizer. Frazier also had a 39-yard scoring pass to Todd Simmons and a 5-yard touchdown run in the first half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders