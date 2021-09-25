On Air: Meet the Press
Ryder Cup Cards

The Associated Press
September 25, 2021 2:56 pm
< a min read
      
Saturday
At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 9, EUROPE 3
FOURSOMES
United States 3, Europe 1
Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe 454-463-443-342-454-33x
Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S. 343-544-454-343-544-54x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Paul Casey-Tyrrell Hatton, Europe 453-463-464-443-425-53x
Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 342-544-334-453-534-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Viktor Hovland-Bernd Wiesberger, Europe 343-453-445-433-455-425
Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 444-454-344-353-444-344

United States, 2 up.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Lee Westwood-Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe 453-444-344-552-444-43x
Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S. 445-454-243-444-443-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

