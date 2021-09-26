Trending:
Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 6:08 pm
Sunday
At Whisting Straits GC (Straits)
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Paul Casey 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 4 0
Matt Fitzpatrick 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 3 0
Tommy Fleetwood 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-1-2 3 1
Sergio Garcia 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 4 3
Tyrrell Hatton 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-2-1 4
Viktor Hovland 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-3-2 5 1
Shane Lowry 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Rory McIlroy 0-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 4 1
Ian Poulter 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Jon Rahm 2-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 3-1-1 5
Lee Westwood 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Bernd Wiesberger 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 3 0
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Daniel Berger 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2
Patrick Cantlay 2-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 3-0-1 4
Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 3
Harris English 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1
Dustin Johnson 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 5 5
Brooks Koepka 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2
Collin Morikawa 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-1 3-0-1 4
Xander Schauffele 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 4 3
Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 3
Jordan Spieth 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-1 1-2-1 4
Justin Thomas 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 2-1-1 4

