Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Sunday At Whisting Straits GC (Straits) Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9 Europe Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Paul Casey 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-4-0 4 0 Matt Fitzpatrick 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 3 0 Tommy Fleetwood 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-1-2 3 1 Sergio Garcia 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 4 3 Tyrrell Hatton 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 1-2-1 4 1½ Viktor Hovland 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-0-1 0-3-2 5 1 Shane Lowry 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1 Rory McIlroy 0-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-3-0 4 1 Ian Poulter 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1 Jon Rahm 2-0-0 1-0-1 0-1-0 3-1-1 5 3½ Lee Westwood 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 3 1 Bernd Wiesberger 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-3-0 3 0 United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Daniel Berger 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 3 2 Patrick Cantlay 2-0-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 3-0-1 4 3½ Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 3 2½ Harris English 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1 Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 3 1 Dustin Johnson 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 5-0-0 5 5 Brooks Koepka 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 2-2-0 4 2 Collin Morikawa 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-1 3-0-1 4 3½ Xander Schauffele 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 4 3 Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 3 2½ Jordan Spieth 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-1 1-2-1 4 1½ Justin Thomas 1-1-0 0-0-1 1-0-0 2-1-1 4 2½

