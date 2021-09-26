Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

|Sunday
|At Whisting Straits GC (Straits)
|Sheboygan, Wis.
|Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9
|Europe
|
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Paul Casey
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-4-0
|4
|0
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|3
|0
|Tommy Fleetwood
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-1
|0-1-2
|3
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|4
|3
|Tyrrell Hatton
|0-1-0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|1-2-1
|4
|1½
|Viktor Hovland
|0-2-0
|0-1-1
|0-0-1
|0-3-2
|5
|1
|Shane Lowry
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-3-0
|4
|1
|Ian Poulter
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|3-1-1
|5
|3½
|Lee Westwood
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Bernd Wiesberger
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-3-0
|3
|0
|United States
|
|Foursomes
|Fourball
|Singles
|Total
|Matches
|Points
|
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|W-L-T
|Daniel Berger
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|3
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|2-0-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|3-0-1
|4
|3½
|Bryson DeChambeau
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-1
|3
|2½
|Harris English
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Tony Finau
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|3
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|5-0-0
|5
|5
|Brooks Koepka
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-2-0
|4
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|3-0-1
|4
|3½
|Xander Schauffele
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|4
|3
|Scottie Scheffler
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-1
|3
|2½
|Jordan Spieth
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-2-1
|4
|1½
|Justin Thomas
|1-1-0
|0-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-1-1
|4
|2½
