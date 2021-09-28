Trending:
Sale, Red Sox to take on Zimmermann, Orioles

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (88-68, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-106, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-0, 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (4-4, 4.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +221, Red Sox -267; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Boston will meet on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 25-53 in home games in 2020. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Red Sox have gone 39-36 away from home. Boston has slugged .450 this season. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a mark of .556.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-6. Hirokazu Sawamura earned his fifth victory and Kike Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Boston. Conner Greene registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Mountcastle leads the Orioles with 31 home runs and has 84 RBIs.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs and is slugging .535.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .292 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tyler Wells: (shoulder), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (adductor), DJ Stewart: (knee), Anthony Santander: (leg), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: (pectoral), Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Josh Taylor: (back), Danny Santana: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

