San Diego 3, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 1:03 am
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 30 0 3 0
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Cronenworth ss 5 1 2 0 Marte cf-2b 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 Kelly c 4 0 1 0
Tatis Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 P.Smith lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Nola c 4 0 0 0 Young 2b 2 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 2 1 0 0 Rojas ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Profar lf 4 0 2 1 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0
Snell p 2 0 0 0 Peralta ph-lf 1 0 1 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 McCarthy rf-cf 3 0 0 0
Pham ph 1 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Varsho ph 1 0 0 0
Clarke p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 021 000 3
Arizona 000 000 000 0

E_P.Smith (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 5. 2B_Hosmer (20). HR_Machado (23). S_Snell (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell W,7-5 7 0 0 0 2 10
Johnson H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1
Melancon S,36-41 1 2 0 0 0 3
Arizona
Gallen L,2-8 6 5 3 3 4 4
C.Smith 2 0 0 0 3 3
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:05. A_10,818 (48,686).

