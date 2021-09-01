San Diego 3, Arizona 0

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cronenworth ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Young 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snell p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|021
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_P.Smith (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 5. 2B_Hosmer (20). HR_Machado (23). S_Snell (3).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell W,7-5
|7
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Johnson H,10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon S,36-41
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallen L,2-8
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|C.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:05. A_10,818 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments