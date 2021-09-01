San Diego 3, Arizona 0

San Diego Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 30 0 3 0 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth ss 5 1 2 0 Marte cf-2b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 P.Smith lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Nola c 4 0 0 0 Young 2b 2 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 2 1 0 0 Rojas ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Profar lf 4 0 2 1 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 Snell p 2 0 0 0 Peralta ph-lf 1 0 1 0 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 McCarthy rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Pham ph 1 0 0 0 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0

San Diego 000 021 000 — 3 Arizona 000 000 000 — 0

E_P.Smith (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 5. 2B_Hosmer (20). HR_Machado (23). S_Snell (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Snell W,7-5 7 0 0 0 2 10 Johnson H,10 1 1 0 0 0 1 Melancon S,36-41 1 2 0 0 0 3

Arizona Gallen L,2-8 6 5 3 3 4 4 C.Smith 2 0 0 0 3 3 Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:05. A_10,818 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.