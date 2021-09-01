Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 1:03 am
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 7 8
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Cronenworth ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .269
Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .274
Tatis Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .282
Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269
Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Frazier 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .303
Profar lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .247
Snell p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 2 14
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222
Marte cf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .339
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237
P.Smith lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Young 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .219
b-Rojas ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .141
c-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260
McCarthy rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050
d-Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
San Diego 000 021 000_3 6 0
Arizona 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-grounded out for Gallen in the 6th. b-struck out for Young in the 8th. c-singled for Ellis in the 8th. d-grounded out for C.Smith in the 8th. e-struck out for Johnson in the 9th.

E_P.Smith (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 5. 2B_Hosmer (20). HR_Machado (23), off Gallen. RBIs_Machado 2 (86), Profar (29). S_Snell.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Frazier, Cronenworth, Profar 2, Hosmer 2); Arizona 1 (P.Smith). RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Arizona 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Nola.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 7-5 7 0 0 0 2 10 107 4.31
Johnson, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.91
Melancon, S, 36-41 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 1.95
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 2-8 6 5 3 3 4 4 94 4.34
C.Smith 2 0 0 0 3 3 48 4.97
Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.46

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:05. A_10,818 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah