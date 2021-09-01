San Diego 3, Arizona 0

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|7
|8
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Cronenworth ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.274
|Tatis Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.303
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Snell p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|14
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Marte cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.339
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|P.Smith lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Young 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|b-Rojas ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.141
|c-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|McCarthy rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gallen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|a-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|C.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|d-Varsho ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|San Diego
|000
|021
|000_3
|6
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-grounded out for Gallen in the 6th. b-struck out for Young in the 8th. c-singled for Ellis in the 8th. d-grounded out for C.Smith in the 8th. e-struck out for Johnson in the 9th.
E_P.Smith (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 5. 2B_Hosmer (20). HR_Machado (23), off Gallen. RBIs_Machado 2 (86), Profar (29). S_Snell.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Frazier, Cronenworth, Profar 2, Hosmer 2); Arizona 1 (P.Smith). RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Arizona 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Nola.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 7-5
|7
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|107
|4.31
|Johnson, H, 10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.91
|Melancon, S, 36-41
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.95
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 2-8
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|94
|4.34
|C.Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|48
|4.97
|Clarke
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.46
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_3:05. A_10,818 (48,686).
