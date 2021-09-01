San Diego 3, Arizona 0

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 7 8 Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Cronenworth ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .269 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .274 Tatis Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .282 Hosmer 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .269 Nola c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Frazier 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .303 Profar lf 4 0 2 1 0 2 .247 Snell p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Pham ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 2 14 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Marte cf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .339 Kelly c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .237 P.Smith lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Young 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .219 b-Rojas ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .141 c-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260 McCarthy rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Gallen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160 a-VanMeter ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 C.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050 d-Varsho ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333

San Diego 000 021 000_3 6 0 Arizona 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-grounded out for Gallen in the 6th. b-struck out for Young in the 8th. c-singled for Ellis in the 8th. d-grounded out for C.Smith in the 8th. e-struck out for Johnson in the 9th.

E_P.Smith (3). LOB_San Diego 9, Arizona 5. 2B_Hosmer (20). HR_Machado (23), off Gallen. RBIs_Machado 2 (86), Profar (29). S_Snell.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 6 (Frazier, Cronenworth, Profar 2, Hosmer 2); Arizona 1 (P.Smith). RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Arizona 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Nola.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 7-5 7 0 0 0 2 10 107 4.31 Johnson, H, 10 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.91 Melancon, S, 36-41 1 2 0 0 0 3 21 1.95

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 2-8 6 5 3 3 4 4 94 4.34 C.Smith 2 0 0 0 3 3 48 4.97 Clarke 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.46

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:05. A_10,818 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.