San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 14 7 3 8 Profar rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .238 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .289 Machado 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .274 Frazier 2b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .308 Pham lf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .231 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Nola c 3 1 3 0 1 0 .267 Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .238 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Crismatt p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Myers ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .258 Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 12 2 2 10 Wade Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .262 Ruf lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .277 Bryant cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .272 Long p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 f-Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Casali c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .214 Gausman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184 b-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-La Stella ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .246 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267

San Diego 011 020 030_7 14 0 San Francisco 000 001 111_4 12 0

a-struck out for Johnson in the 2nd. b-struck out for Gausman in the 5th. c-flied out for Crismatt in the 6th. d-singled for Doval in the 7th. e-doubled for Hudson in the 8th. f-flied out for Long in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Nola (11), Pham (21), Myers (22), Bryant (29), Longoria (15), Wade Jr. (16). HR_Tatis Jr. (39), off Gausman; Longoria (13), off Hill. RBIs_Grisham (56), Tatis Jr. (91), Pham 2 (43), Myers (61), Machado 2 (93), Wade Jr. (49), Longoria (46). SB_Pham (14), Frazier (9). CS_Machado (3). SF_Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Marisnick, Crismatt, Hosmer); San Francisco 4 (Longoria, Flores, Bryant, Belt). RISP_San Diego 3 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Belt. GIDP_Hosmer, Longoria.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Frazier, Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.92 Crismatt, W, 3-1 4 3 0 0 1 1 62 2.76 Adams 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 3.65 Hudson, H, 16 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 3.15 Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 3.79 Pagán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.12 Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 2.26

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 14-6 5 8 4 4 1 7 100 2.78 Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.77 Doval 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.67 Watson 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 17 3.44 Long 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.53

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Pagán 1-0, Long 2-0. HBP_Johnson (Belt). WP_Adams, Hudson, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:39. A_23,379 (41,915).

