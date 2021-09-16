San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|3
|8
|
|Profar rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.289
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Frazier 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Nola c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Crismatt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Myers ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|2
|2
|10
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Ruf lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Bryant cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Long p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|f-Estrada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|b-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-La Stella ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Duggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|San Diego
|011
|020
|030_7
|14
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|111_4
|12
|0
a-struck out for Johnson in the 2nd. b-struck out for Gausman in the 5th. c-flied out for Crismatt in the 6th. d-singled for Doval in the 7th. e-doubled for Hudson in the 8th. f-flied out for Long in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Nola (11), Pham (21), Myers (22), Bryant (29), Longoria (15), Wade Jr. (16). HR_Tatis Jr. (39), off Gausman; Longoria (13), off Hill. RBIs_Grisham (56), Tatis Jr. (91), Pham 2 (43), Myers (61), Machado 2 (93), Wade Jr. (49), Longoria (46). SB_Pham (14), Frazier (9). CS_Machado (3). SF_Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Marisnick, Crismatt, Hosmer); San Francisco 4 (Longoria, Flores, Bryant, Belt). RISP_San Diego 3 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Belt. GIDP_Hosmer, Longoria.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Frazier, Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.92
|Crismatt, W, 3-1
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|2.76
|Adams
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.65
|Hudson, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|3.15
|Hill
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.79
|Pagán
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.12
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|2.26
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 14-6
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|100
|2.78
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.77
|Doval
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.67
|Watson
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|3.44
|Long
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.53
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Pagán 1-0, Long 2-0. HBP_Johnson (Belt). WP_Adams, Hudson, Melancon.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:39. A_23,379 (41,915).
