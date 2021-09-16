Trending:
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 2:06 am
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 14 7 3 8
Profar rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 2 1 2 0 .289
Machado 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .274
Frazier 2b 5 2 3 0 0 0 .308
Pham lf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .231
Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Nola c 3 1 3 0 1 0 .267
Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .238
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Crismatt p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Adams p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Myers ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 12 2 2 10
Wade Jr. rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .262
Ruf lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Bryant cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .272
Long p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
f-Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .297
Flores 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Casali c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .214
Gausman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .184
b-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Littell p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-La Stella ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .246
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
San Diego 011 020 030_7 14 0
San Francisco 000 001 111_4 12 0

a-struck out for Johnson in the 2nd. b-struck out for Gausman in the 5th. c-flied out for Crismatt in the 6th. d-singled for Doval in the 7th. e-doubled for Hudson in the 8th. f-flied out for Long in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Nola (11), Pham (21), Myers (22), Bryant (29), Longoria (15), Wade Jr. (16). HR_Tatis Jr. (39), off Gausman; Longoria (13), off Hill. RBIs_Grisham (56), Tatis Jr. (91), Pham 2 (43), Myers (61), Machado 2 (93), Wade Jr. (49), Longoria (46). SB_Pham (14), Frazier (9). CS_Machado (3). SF_Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Marisnick, Crismatt, Hosmer); San Francisco 4 (Longoria, Flores, Bryant, Belt). RISP_San Diego 3 for 11; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Belt. GIDP_Hosmer, Longoria.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Frazier, Hosmer); San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Belt).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.92
Crismatt, W, 3-1 4 3 0 0 1 1 62 2.76
Adams 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 3.65
Hudson, H, 16 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 3.15
Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 10 3.79
Pagán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.12
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 2.26
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 14-6 5 8 4 4 1 7 100 2.78
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.77
Doval 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 4.67
Watson 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 17 3.44
Long 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.53

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Pagán 1-0, Long 2-0. HBP_Johnson (Belt). WP_Adams, Hudson, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:39. A_23,379 (41,915).

