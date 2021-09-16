San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|14
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|2
|
|Profar rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ruf lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Bryant cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Long p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Estrada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nola c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crismatt p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gausman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Littell p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|La Stella ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|011
|020
|030
|—
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|111
|—
|4
DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Nola (11), Pham (21), Myers (22), Bryant (29), Longoria (15), Wade Jr. (16). HR_Tatis Jr. (39), Longoria (13). SB_Pham (14), Frazier (9). SF_Grisham (3).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Johnson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crismatt W,3-1
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adams
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hudson H,16
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hill
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pagán
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman L,14-6
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Littell
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Doval
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Johnson (Belt). WP_Adams, Hudson, Melancon.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:39. A_23,379 (41,915).
