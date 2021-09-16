Trending:
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 2:06 am
< a min read
      
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 14 7 Totals 37 4 12 2
Profar rf 5 1 1 0 Wade Jr. rf 5 1 2 1
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 2 1 Ruf lf 5 0 1 0
Machado 3b 5 0 1 2 Bryant cf 4 1 2 0
Frazier 2b 5 2 3 0 Long p 0 0 0 0
Pham lf 5 0 2 2 Estrada ph 1 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0
Nola c 3 1 3 0 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1
Grisham cf 3 1 1 1 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 Flores 2b 4 0 1 0
Marisnick ph 1 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0
Crismatt p 1 0 0 0 Gausman p 1 0 0 0
Kim ph 1 0 0 0 Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0
Adams p 0 0 0 0 Littell p 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Doval p 0 0 0 0
Myers ph 1 1 1 1 La Stella ph 1 1 1 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Duggar cf 1 0 0 0
Melancon p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 011 020 030 7
San Francisco 000 001 111 4

DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 9. 2B_Nola (11), Pham (21), Myers (22), Bryant (29), Longoria (15), Wade Jr. (16). HR_Tatis Jr. (39), Longoria (13). SB_Pham (14), Frazier (9). SF_Grisham (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Johnson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Crismatt W,3-1 4 3 0 0 1 1
Adams 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Hudson H,16 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Hill 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Pagán 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 2
San Francisco
Gausman L,14-6 5 8 4 4 1 7
Littell 1 1 0 0 0 1
Doval 1 0 0 0 1 0
Watson 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
Long 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Johnson (Belt). WP_Adams, Hudson, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, James Hoye.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what's on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

T_3:39. A_23,379 (41,915).

