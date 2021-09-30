San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|10
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Ramos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Varsho lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|c-P.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|McCarthy cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|M.Kelly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.064
|Widener p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Calhoun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|7
|1
|4
|6
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bryant lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Posey c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.305
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Solano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|1-Duggar pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|10x_1
|7
|2
a-singled for Leone in the 7th. b-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. c-struck out for C.Kelly in the 9th.
1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.
E_Longoria (5), Flores (10). LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 11. RBIs_Bryant (72). SB_Duggar (7). SF_Bryant. S_Wood, Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte, M.Kelly); San Francisco 6 (Longoria, Wade Jr. 2, Yastrzemski 2, Duggar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 6.
GIDP_Vargas, Marte, Walker.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Flores).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|96
|4.44
|Widener
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.41
|Ramirez, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|29
|2.93
|Clippard
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.33
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|74
|3.83
|Leone, W, 4-5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.59
|García, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.65
|Doval, S, 2-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.24
HBP_M.Kelly (Bryant), Wood (McCarthy).
Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:52. A_23,110 (41,915).
