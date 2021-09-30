San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 0 10 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Ramos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Varsho lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243 C.Kelly c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232 c-P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .151 McCarthy cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Perdomo ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .313 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .064 Widener p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 7 1 4 6 Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bryant lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .266 Posey c 2 0 2 0 2 0 .305 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275 Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 1-Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .261

Arizona 000 000 000_0 4 0 San Francisco 000 000 10x_1 7 2

a-singled for Leone in the 7th. b-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. c-struck out for C.Kelly in the 9th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

E_Longoria (5), Flores (10). LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 11. RBIs_Bryant (72). SB_Duggar (7). SF_Bryant. S_Wood, Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte, M.Kelly); San Francisco 6 (Longoria, Wade Jr. 2, Yastrzemski 2, Duggar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 6.

GIDP_Vargas, Marte, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 5 3 0 0 4 4 96 4.44 Widener 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.41 Ramirez, L, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 29 2.93 Clippard 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.33

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 6 3 0 0 0 6 74 3.83 Leone, W, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.59 García, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.65 Doval, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.24

HBP_M.Kelly (Bryant), Wood (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:52. A_23,110 (41,915).

