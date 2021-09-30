Trending:
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 12:52 am
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 4 0 0 10
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Ramos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Varsho lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
C.Kelly c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .232
c-P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Walker 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Vargas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .151
McCarthy cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Perdomo ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .313
M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .064
Widener p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 7 1 4 6
Wade Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bryant lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .266
Posey c 2 0 2 0 2 0 .305
Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Flores 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Solano 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .280
Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-La Stella ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254
1-Duggar pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .261
Arizona 000 000 000_0 4 0
San Francisco 000 000 10x_1 7 2

a-singled for Leone in the 7th. b-struck out for Ramirez in the 8th. c-struck out for C.Kelly in the 9th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

E_Longoria (5), Flores (10). LOB_Arizona 4, San Francisco 11. RBIs_Bryant (72). SB_Duggar (7). SF_Bryant. S_Wood, Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Marte, M.Kelly); San Francisco 6 (Longoria, Wade Jr. 2, Yastrzemski 2, Duggar). RISP_Arizona 0 for 3; San Francisco 0 for 6.

GIDP_Vargas, Marte, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Longoria, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Solano, Flores; Crawford, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 5 3 0 0 4 4 96 4.44
Widener 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.41
Ramirez, L, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 0 29 2.93
Clippard 1 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.33
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood 6 3 0 0 0 6 74 3.83
Leone, W, 4-5 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.59
García, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.65
Doval, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.24

HBP_M.Kelly (Bryant), Wood (McCarthy).

Umpires_Home, Dan Lassogna-DUP; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:52. A_23,110 (41,915).

