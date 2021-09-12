On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:32 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco 7 24 7 3 41
Detroit 0 10 7 16 33

First Quarter

SF_Sherfield 5 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 5:47.

Second Quarter

Det_Hockenson 6 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:34.

SF_Mitchell 38 run (Gould kick), 11:22.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Det_FG Seibert 49, 6:21.

SF_Hasty 3 run (Gould kick), 2:30.

SF_Greenlaw 39 interception return (Gould kick), 1:20.

SF_FG Gould 40, :08.

Third Quarter

SF_Samuel 79 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:08.

Det_Swift 43 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 4:38.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 52, 10:00.

Det_J.Williams 1 run, 1:56.

Det_Cephus 2 pass from Goff, 1:10.

        Read more: Sports News

___

SF Det
First downs 21 31
Total Net Yards 442 430
Rushes-yards 28-131 24-116
Passing 311 314
Punt Returns 2-18 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-70 4-55
Interceptions Ret. 1-39 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-26-0 38-57-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-24
Punts 1-33.0 3-50.667
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-79 5-45
Time of Possession 26:26 33:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mitchell 19-104, Mostert 2-20, Hasty 1-3, Lance 3-2, Garoppolo 3-2. Detroit, J.Williams 9-54, Swift 11-39, Goff 3-14, Raymond 1-9.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-0-314, Lance 1-1-0-5. Detroit, Goff 38-57-1-338.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 9-189, Kittle 4-78, Sherfield 2-23, Hasty 1-15, Juszczyk 1-7, Sanu 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-97, Swift 8-65, J.Williams 8-56, Raymond 3-50, Benson 3-19, Cephus 3-12, St. Brown 2-23, T.Williams 2-14, Fells 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 52. Detroit, Seibert 51.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes