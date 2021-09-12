San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

|San Francisco
|7
|24
|7
|3
|—
|41
|Detroit
|0
|10
|7
|16
|—
|33
First Quarter
SF_Sherfield 5 pass from Lance (Gould kick), 5:47.
Second Quarter
Det_Hockenson 6 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:34.
SF_Mitchell 38 run (Gould kick), 11:22.
Det_FG Seibert 49, 6:21.
SF_Hasty 3 run (Gould kick), 2:30.
SF_Greenlaw 39 interception return (Gould kick), 1:20.
SF_FG Gould 40, :08.
Third Quarter
SF_Samuel 79 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 8:08.
Det_Swift 43 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 4:38.
Fourth Quarter
SF_FG Gould 52, 10:00.
Det_J.Williams 1 run, 1:56.
Det_Cephus 2 pass from Goff, 1:10.
|
|SF
|Det
|First downs
|21
|31
|Total Net Yards
|442
|430
|Rushes-yards
|28-131
|24-116
|Passing
|311
|314
|Punt Returns
|2-18
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-70
|4-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-39
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-26-0
|38-57-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-24
|Punts
|1-33.0
|3-50.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-79
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|26:26
|33:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Mitchell 19-104, Mostert 2-20, Hasty 1-3, Lance 3-2, Garoppolo 3-2. Detroit, J.Williams 9-54, Swift 11-39, Goff 3-14, Raymond 1-9.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 17-25-0-314, Lance 1-1-0-5. Detroit, Goff 38-57-1-338.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 9-189, Kittle 4-78, Sherfield 2-23, Hasty 1-15, Juszczyk 1-7, Sanu 1-7. Detroit, Hockenson 8-97, Swift 8-65, J.Williams 8-56, Raymond 3-50, Benson 3-19, Cephus 3-12, St. Brown 2-23, T.Williams 2-14, Fells 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 52. Detroit, Seibert 51.
