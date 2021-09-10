San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|4
|7
|
|La Stella 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.255
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Bryant lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.287
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Estrada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Littell p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Duggar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Dubón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|4
|9
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.361
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Hendricks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.106
|b-Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|410_6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000_1
|2
|0
a-popped out for Leone in the 3rd. b-struck out for Hendricks in the 6th. c-walked for Doval in the 7th. d-struck out for Rucker in the 8th. e-grounded out for Watson in the 9th.
LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Belt (11). HR_Longoria (11), off Megill; Belt (22), off Rucker; Schwindel (11), off García. RBIs_Wade Jr. (46), Longoria 3 (37), Belt 2 (45), Schwindel (31). SF_Longoria. S_Hendricks.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Bryant); Chicago 1 (Ortega). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 6; Chicago 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Posey 2, La Stella. GIDP_La Stella, Alcántara, Wisdom, Contreras.
DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Crawford, La Stella, Belt); Chicago 1 (Rucker, Alcántara, Schwindel).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leone
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|1.48
|García
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|2.40
|Littell
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.75
|Álvarez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.43
|Doval, W, 2-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.65
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.70
|Watson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.20
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.34
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|104
|4.54
|Megill, L, 1-1
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|9.68
|Rucker
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|34
|8.44
|Nance
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.84
Inherited runners-scored_Rucker 2-1. HBP_Rogers (Heyward). WP_Megill.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:04. A_29,439 (41,649).
