Sports News

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 5:44 pm
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 4 7
La Stella 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Belt 1b 3 2 2 2 2 1 .255
Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300
Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .261
Bryant lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .265
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .295
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .287
Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Littell p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Duggar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Dubón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 1 2 1 4 9
Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283
Schwindel 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .361
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223
Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .195
Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Hendricks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .106
b-Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rucker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
San Francisco 000 001 410_6 9 0
Chicago 000 100 000_1 2 0

a-popped out for Leone in the 3rd. b-struck out for Hendricks in the 6th. c-walked for Doval in the 7th. d-struck out for Rucker in the 8th. e-grounded out for Watson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Belt (11). HR_Longoria (11), off Megill; Belt (22), off Rucker; Schwindel (11), off García. RBIs_Wade Jr. (46), Longoria 3 (37), Belt 2 (45), Schwindel (31). SF_Longoria. S_Hendricks.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Bryant); Chicago 1 (Ortega). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 6; Chicago 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Posey 2, La Stella. GIDP_La Stella, Alcántara, Wisdom, Contreras.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Crawford, La Stella, Belt); Chicago 1 (Rucker, Alcántara, Schwindel).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leone 2 0 0 0 0 2 36 1.48
García 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.40
Littell 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.75
Álvarez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.43
Doval, W, 2-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.65
Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.70
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.20
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.34
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 6 4 1 1 2 4 104 4.54
Megill, L, 1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0 17 9.68
Rucker 2 2 2 2 1 2 34 8.44
Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Rucker 2-1. HBP_Rogers (Heyward). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:04. A_29,439 (41,649).

Related Topics
Sports News

