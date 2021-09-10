San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 6 4 7 La Stella 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Belt 1b 3 2 2 2 2 1 .255 Posey c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .300 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .261 Bryant lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .265 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .295 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 3 0 1 .287 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Littell p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Doval p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Duggar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Dubón ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 1 2 1 4 9 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .283 Schwindel 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .361 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .195 Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Hendricks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .106 b-Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rucker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Nance p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Francisco 000 001 410_6 9 0 Chicago 000 100 000_1 2 0

a-popped out for Leone in the 3rd. b-struck out for Hendricks in the 6th. c-walked for Doval in the 7th. d-struck out for Rucker in the 8th. e-grounded out for Watson in the 9th.

LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Belt (11). HR_Longoria (11), off Megill; Belt (22), off Rucker; Schwindel (11), off García. RBIs_Wade Jr. (46), Longoria 3 (37), Belt 2 (45), Schwindel (31). SF_Longoria. S_Hendricks.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Bryant); Chicago 1 (Ortega). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 6; Chicago 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Posey 2, La Stella. GIDP_La Stella, Alcántara, Wisdom, Contreras.

DP_San Francisco 3 (Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Crawford, La Stella, Belt; Crawford, La Stella, Belt); Chicago 1 (Rucker, Alcántara, Schwindel).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leone 2 0 0 0 0 2 36 1.48 García 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 23 2.40 Littell 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.75 Álvarez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.43 Doval, W, 2-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.65 Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.70 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.20 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.34

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 6 4 1 1 2 4 104 4.54 Megill, L, 1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0 17 9.68 Rucker 2 2 2 2 1 2 34 8.44 Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.84

Inherited runners-scored_Rucker 2-1. HBP_Rogers (Heyward). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:04. A_29,439 (41,649).

