Sports News

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 5:44 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 9 6 Totals 25 1 2 1
La Stella 2b 5 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0
Belt 1b 3 2 2 2 Schwindel 1b 3 1 2 1
Posey c 4 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 0 0 0
Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 1 Contreras c 3 0 0 0
Bryant lf 3 1 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 1 1 3 Bote 2b 2 0 0 0
Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 Hendricks p 0 0 0 0
Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0
Littell p 1 0 1 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0
Doval p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0
Duggar ph 0 0 0 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0
Dubón ph 1 0 0 0
Jackson p 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 001 410 6
Chicago 000 100 000 1

DP_San Francisco 3, Chicago 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Belt (11). HR_Longoria (11), Belt (22), Schwindel (11). SF_Longoria (1). S_Hendricks (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Leone 2 0 0 0 0 2
García 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1
Littell 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Álvarez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Doval W,2-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 0
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0
Chicago
Hendricks 6 4 1 1 2 4
Megill L,1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0
Rucker 2 2 2 2 1 2
Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1

Megill pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Rogers (Heyward). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:04. A_29,439 (41,649).

Sports News

