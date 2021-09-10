San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 9 6 Totals 25 1 2 1 La Stella 2b 5 0 0 0 Ortega cf 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 2 2 2 Schwindel 1b 3 1 2 1 Posey c 4 0 0 0 Happ lf 4 0 0 0 Wade Jr. rf 4 0 2 1 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 Bryant lf 3 1 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 1 2 0 Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 1 1 3 Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 4 1 1 0 Alcántara ss 2 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Hendricks p 0 0 0 0 Estrada ph 1 0 0 0 Duffy ph 1 0 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Megill p 0 0 0 0 Littell p 1 0 1 0 Rucker p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Chirinos ph 1 0 0 0 Doval p 0 0 0 0 Nance p 0 0 0 0 Duggar ph 0 0 0 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Dubón ph 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 001 410 — 6 Chicago 000 100 000 — 1

DP_San Francisco 3, Chicago 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Belt (11). HR_Longoria (11), Belt (22), Schwindel (11). SF_Longoria (1). S_Hendricks (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Leone 2 0 0 0 0 2 García 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 Littell 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Álvarez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Doval W,2-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 0 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0

Chicago Hendricks 6 4 1 1 2 4 Megill L,1-1 0 3 3 3 1 0 Rucker 2 2 2 2 1 2 Nance 1 0 0 0 0 1

Megill pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Rogers (Heyward). WP_Megill.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:04. A_29,439 (41,649).

