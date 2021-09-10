San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|25
|1
|2
|1
|
|La Stella 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Posey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Bote 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hendricks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Littell p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rucker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nance p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dubón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|410
|—
|6
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_San Francisco 3, Chicago 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Belt (11). HR_Longoria (11), Belt (22), Schwindel (11). SF_Longoria (1). S_Hendricks (6).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leone
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|García
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Littell
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Álvarez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Doval W,2-1
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Watson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hendricks
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Megill L,1-1
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rucker
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Nance
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Megill pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Rogers (Heyward). WP_Megill.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:04. A_29,439 (41,649).
