San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Duggar ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wisdom ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruf lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bryant rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bote 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|La Stella ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Steele p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Webb p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chirinos ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|011
|120
|100
|—
|6
|Chicago
|000
|210
|200
|—
|5
E_Bryant (9), Rivas (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Chicago 3. LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Posey (18), Estrada (4), Bote (10), Wisdom (11). 3B_Ortega (2). HR_Flores (18), Happ (22). SB_Bryant (9), Slater (14).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Webb W,10-3
|6
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|Rogers H,26
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Watson H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee S,31-36
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Steele L,3-3
|5
|
|11
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Heuer
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Wick
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP_Heuer.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:02. A_32,021 (41,649).
Comments