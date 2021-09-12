Trending:
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 8:52 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 12 5 Totals 37 5 9 5
Slater cf 3 0 2 1 Ortega cf 4 1 2 0
Duggar ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Wisdom ph 1 0 1 0
Ruf lf 5 0 2 0 Schwindel 1b 5 0 1 1
McGee p 0 0 0 0 Happ rf 5 1 2 1
Bryant rf-lf 5 2 2 1 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Posey c 4 1 1 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Rivas lf 3 0 1 0
Flores 1b 3 2 3 3 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0
Estrada 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 Alcántara ss 3 1 0 0
Dubón ss 3 0 1 0 Bote 2b 4 2 1 1
La Stella ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Steele p 1 0 0 0
Webb p 2 1 0 0 Martini ph 1 0 0 1
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Heuer p 0 0 0 0
Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 Chirinos ph-c 2 0 1 1
Watson p 0 0 0 0
Wade Jr. rf 0 0 0 0
San Francisco 011 120 100 6
Chicago 000 210 200 5

E_Bryant (9), Rivas (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Chicago 3. LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Posey (18), Estrada (4), Bote (10), Wisdom (11). 3B_Ortega (2). HR_Flores (18), Happ (22). SB_Bryant (9), Slater (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb W,10-3 6 6 5 4 2 5
Rogers H,26 1 2 0 0 0 3
Watson H,6 1 0 0 0 0 0
McGee S,31-36 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Steele L,3-3 5 11 5 5 2 4
Heuer 2 1 1 1 2 1
Wick 2 0 0 0 0 4

Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Heuer.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:02. A_32,021 (41,649).

