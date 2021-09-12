San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 12 5 4 9 Slater cf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .232 b-Duggar ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Ruf lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .281 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bryant rf-lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .268 Posey c 4 1 1 0 1 1 .300 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Flores 1b 3 2 3 3 1 0 .256 Estrada 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Dubón ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 d-La Stella ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Webb p 2 1 0 0 1 0 .103 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wade Jr. rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .260

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 9 5 2 8 Ortega cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285 f-Wisdom ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Schwindel 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .366 Happ rf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .223 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rivas lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .280 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Alcántara ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .195 Bote 2b 4 2 1 1 0 0 .198 Steele p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Martini ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .063 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Chirinos ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .236

San Francisco 011 120 100_6 12 1 Chicago 000 210 200_5 9 1

a-grounded out for Steele in the 5th. b-lined out for Slater in the 6th. c-singled for Heuer in the 7th. d-struck out for Dubón in the 8th. e-struck out for Rogers in the 8th. f-doubled for Ortega in the 9th.

E_Bryant (9), Rivas (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Posey (18), Estrada (4), Bote (10), Wisdom (11). 3B_Ortega (2). HR_Flores (18), off Steele; Happ (22), off Webb. RBIs_Flores 3 (49), Bryant (66), Slater (29), Schwindel (32), Happ (52), Martini (2), Bote (33), Chirinos (13). SB_Bryant (9), Slater (14).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Dubón 2, Longoria 2, Ruf 2); Chicago 3 (Rivas 2, Happ). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 15; Chicago 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Webb, Longoria 2, Schwindel 2. GIDP_Dubón, Longoria, Bryant.

DP_Chicago 3 (Bote, Schwindel; Bote, Schwindel; Duffy, Bote, Schwindel).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 10-3 6 6 5 4 2 5 81 2.80 Rogers, H, 26 1 2 0 0 0 3 24 1.67 Watson, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.08 McGee, S, 31-36 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 2.72

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Steele, L, 3-3 5 11 5 5 2 4 101 4.39 Heuer 2 1 1 1 2 1 30 1.23 Wick 2 0 0 0 0 4 21 2.30

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. WP_Heuer.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:02. A_32,021 (41,649).

