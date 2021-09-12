San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|4
|9
|
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|b-Duggar ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Ruf lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bryant rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Posey c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Flores 1b
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|d-La Stella ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Webb p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.103
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wade Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|2
|8
|
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|f-Wisdom ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.366
|Happ rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rivas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Bote 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Steele p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.063
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Chirinos ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|San Francisco
|011
|120
|100_6
|12
|1
|Chicago
|000
|210
|200_5
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Steele in the 5th. b-lined out for Slater in the 6th. c-singled for Heuer in the 7th. d-struck out for Dubón in the 8th. e-struck out for Rogers in the 8th. f-doubled for Ortega in the 9th.
E_Bryant (9), Rivas (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Posey (18), Estrada (4), Bote (10), Wisdom (11). 3B_Ortega (2). HR_Flores (18), off Steele; Happ (22), off Webb. RBIs_Flores 3 (49), Bryant (66), Slater (29), Schwindel (32), Happ (52), Martini (2), Bote (33), Chirinos (13). SB_Bryant (9), Slater (14).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Dubón 2, Longoria 2, Ruf 2); Chicago 3 (Rivas 2, Happ). RISP_San Francisco 4 for 15; Chicago 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Webb, Longoria 2, Schwindel 2. GIDP_Dubón, Longoria, Bryant.
DP_Chicago 3 (Bote, Schwindel; Bote, Schwindel; Duffy, Bote, Schwindel).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 10-3
|6
|
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|81
|2.80
|Rogers, H, 26
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.67
|Watson, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.08
|McGee, S, 31-36
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.72
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 3-3
|5
|
|11
|5
|5
|2
|4
|101
|4.39
|Heuer
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|1.23
|Wick
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|2.30
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. WP_Heuer.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:02. A_32,021 (41,649).
