San Francisco 8, San Diego 6

|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|12
|8
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Belt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Posey c
|5
|3
|4
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bryant lf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamet p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kazmir p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Doval p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duggar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detwiler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marisnick ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profar ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Francisco
|300
|002
|300
|—
|8
|San Diego
|000
|010
|302
|—
|6
E_Posey (3), Caratini (2). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 13. 2B_Bryant (32), Posey 2 (21), Grisham (22), Cronenworth (30), Pham (23), Hosmer (26). HR_Tatis Jr. (40). S_Wade Jr. (3), Grisham (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kazmir
|4
|
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Doval W,4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|García
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Leone
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez L,3-8
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Weathers
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detwiler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Crismatt
|1
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Lamet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Kazmir pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:56. A_38,189 (40,209).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments