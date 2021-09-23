San Francisco 8, San Diego 6

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 12 8 Totals 38 6 13 6 La Stella 2b 3 2 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 Belt 1b 3 2 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 1 Posey c 5 3 4 1 Machado 3b 5 1 2 1 Wade Jr. rf 4 1 2 2 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 Bryant lf 5 0 1 3 Hosmer 1b 5 1 4 1 Crawford ss 4 0 2 1 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Lamet p 0 0 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 1 Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Kazmir p 2 0 0 0 Frazier ph 1 0 0 1 Doval p 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 2 1 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 1 0 0 García p 0 0 0 0 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 Leone p 0 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0 Duggar ph 1 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Marisnick ph 1 0 1 0 Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Profar ph-rf 2 0 0 0

San Francisco 300 002 300 — 8 San Diego 000 010 302 — 6

E_Posey (3), Caratini (2). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 13. 2B_Bryant (32), Posey 2 (21), Grisham (22), Cronenworth (30), Pham (23), Hosmer (26). HR_Tatis Jr. (40). S_Wade Jr. (3), Grisham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Kazmir 4 4 1 0 3 3 Doval W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 García 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 2 Leone 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Watson 1 1 0 0 1 1 Rogers 1 2 2 2 2 0

San Diego Velasquez L,3-8 1 2 3 2 1 2 Weathers 3 2 0 0 0 2 Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerra 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Crismatt 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 1 Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pagán 1 0 0 0 1 1

Kazmir pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:56. A_38,189 (40,209).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.