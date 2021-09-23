Trending:
San Francisco 8, San Diego 6

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 2:24 am
< a min read
      
San Francisco San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 12 8 Totals 38 6 13 6
La Stella 2b 3 2 0 0 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 1
Belt 1b 3 2 1 0 Cronenworth 2b 3 1 1 1
Posey c 5 3 4 1 Machado 3b 5 1 2 1
Wade Jr. rf 4 1 2 2 Pham lf 4 1 1 0
Bryant lf 5 0 1 3 Hosmer 1b 5 1 4 1
Crawford ss 4 0 2 1 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Lamet p 0 0 0 0
Yastrzemski cf 4 0 1 1 Pagán p 0 0 0 0
Kazmir p 2 0 0 0 Frazier ph 1 0 0 1
Doval p 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 2 1
Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Caratini c 3 1 0 0
García p 0 0 0 0 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0
Leone p 0 0 0 0 Weathers p 1 0 0 0
Duggar ph 1 0 0 0 Detwiler p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Marisnick ph 1 0 1 0
Rogers p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0
Profar ph-rf 2 0 0 0
San Francisco 300 002 300 8
San Diego 000 010 302 6

E_Posey (3), Caratini (2). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, San Diego 13. 2B_Bryant (32), Posey 2 (21), Grisham (22), Cronenworth (30), Pham (23), Hosmer (26). HR_Tatis Jr. (40). S_Wade Jr. (3), Grisham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Kazmir 4 4 1 0 3 3
Doval W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
García 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 2
Leone 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Watson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Rogers 1 2 2 2 2 0
San Diego
Velasquez L,3-8 1 2 3 2 1 2
Weathers 3 2 0 0 0 2
Detwiler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerra 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Crismatt 1 1-3 5 3 3 1 1
Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán 1 0 0 0 1 1

Kazmir pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:56. A_38,189 (40,209).

