San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1

|San Jose
|1
|0
|—
|1
|FC Dallas
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, San Jose, Alanis, 2 (penalty kick), 6th minute.
Second Half_2, FC Dallas, Pepi, 12 (Che), 50th.
Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck.
Yellow Cards_Hedges, FC Dallas, 4th; Servania, FC Dallas, 41st; Nathan, San Jose, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 59th.
Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Diego Blas, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.
A_15,237.
Lineups
San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis (Paul Marie, 74th), Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Nathan; Cristian Espinoza (Cade Cowell, 61st), Carlos Fierro (Benjamin Kikanovic, 62nd), Judson (Jack Skahan, 87th), Eduardo Lopez, Jackson Yueill; Chris Wondolowski (Andy Rios, 74th).
FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Justin Che (Nkosi Tafari, 83rd), Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Jader Obrian (Szabolcs Schon, 67th), Paxton Pomykal (Andres Ricaurte, 74th), Facundo Quignon, Brandon Servania (Bryan Acosta, 79th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Ema Twumasi.
