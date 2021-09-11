On Air: Of Consuming Interest
San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 10:53 pm
San Jose 1 0 1
FC Dallas 0 1 1

First Half_1, San Jose, Alanis, 2 (penalty kick), 6th minute.

Second Half_2, FC Dallas, Pepi, 12 (Che), 50th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, Kyle Zobeck.

Yellow Cards_Hedges, FC Dallas, 4th; Servania, FC Dallas, 41st; Nathan, San Jose, 48th; Judson, San Jose, 59th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Diego Blas, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Ramy Touchan.

A_15,237.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis (Paul Marie, 74th), Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Nathan; Cristian Espinoza (Cade Cowell, 61st), Carlos Fierro (Benjamin Kikanovic, 62nd), Judson (Jack Skahan, 87th), Eduardo Lopez, Jackson Yueill; Chris Wondolowski (Andy Rios, 74th).

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Justin Che (Nkosi Tafari, 83rd), Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Jader Obrian (Szabolcs Schon, 67th), Paxton Pomykal (Andres Ricaurte, 74th), Facundo Quignon, Brandon Servania (Bryan Acosta, 79th); Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Ema Twumasi.

