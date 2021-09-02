Trending:
San Jose Earthquakes host the Colorado Rapids in conference matchup

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Colorado Rapids (11-4-5) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6-7-8)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +152, Colorado +167, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids visit the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home a season ago. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall and 5-5-1 on the road a season ago. Colorado scored 32 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 31.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Cristian Espinoza (injured), Matt Bersano (injured).

Colorado: Younes Namli.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

