Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Curley, Md. 31, Bishop O’Connell 10
Blue Ridge School 50, Hargrave Military 13
Booker T. Washington 48, Lakeland 28
Greenbrier Christian 37, Broadwater Academy 28
Hampton 32, Woodside 6
Independence 42, Bishop Ireton 6
John Handley 48, Spotswood 6
Potomac School 22, St. John Paul the Great 0
The Covenant School 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 24
Unity Reed 28, Woodbridge 7
Va. Episcopal 46, Southampton Academy 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
