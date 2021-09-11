On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 3:29 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Matthew Boyd on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed INF Wander Franco on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Josh Lowe to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled INF Taylor Walls from Durham. Reinstated OF Randy Arozarena from the paternity list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES— Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar from the practice squad to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Nyheim Hines to a contract extension.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated OT Austin Jackson from the reserve/COVID IL.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted RB Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad to the active roster.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Omar Sowe and G A.J. Marcucci.

