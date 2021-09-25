On Air: Meet the Press
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 25, 2021 2:57 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Miguel Olivares to a minor league contract. Reinstated RHP John Gant from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LH Dietrich Enns to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Josh Fleming from Durham.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to Iowa (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Justin Miller on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (Triple-A West).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Anderson DeLeon to the active list. Placed RHP Scott Harkin to the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Elevated DT Margus Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevated S Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated TE Jordan Franks to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated WR DeMichael Harris and QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Elevated RB Buddy Howell and DB Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Elevated DT Daniel Wise to the active roster from the practice squad.

