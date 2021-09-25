Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Miguel Olivares to a minor league contract. Reinstated RHP John Gant from the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LH Dietrich Enns to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Josh Fleming from Durham.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Jason Adam to Iowa (Triple-A East).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Justin Miller on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (Triple-A East).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (Triple-A West).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Anderson DeLeon to the active list. Placed RHP Scott Harkin to the inactive list.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Elevated DT Margus Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Elevated S Sean Davis from the practice squad to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated TE Jordan Franks to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Elevated WR DeMichael Harris and QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Elevated RB Buddy Howell and DB Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Zach Ertz from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Elevated DT Daniel Wise to the active roster from the practice squad.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments