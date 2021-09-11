Saturday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brad Peacock to Worcester. Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the reserve/COVID-19 IL. Selected the contract of INF Jack Lopez from Worcester.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Francisco Perez from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RF Daniel Johnson to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Matthew Boyd on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 9. Selected the contract of LHP Ian Krol from Toledo Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Scott Blewett from Omaha (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Joel Payamps on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of LHP Jovani Moran from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Andrew Albers to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent CF Jonathan Davis outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco on the 10-day IL. Optioned CF Josh Lowe to Durham (Triple-A East). Recalled SS Taylor Walls from Durham. Reinstated RF Randy Arozarena from the paternity list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo on a rehab assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES— Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the paternity list. Optioned LHP Ben Bowden to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Corey Oswalt to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Sent C Tomas Nido and RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LF Matt Joyce from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Adonis Medina and CF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Enyel De Los Santos and Ramon Rosso to Lehigh Valley. Placed LF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Vince Velasquez for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Connor Overton from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Steven Brault on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Justin Miller from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to Memphis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Julio ‘Ricky’ Eusebio.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve. Promoted LB Kylie Fitts to the active roster from the practice squad. Elevated CB Antonio Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliott Fry to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Latavius Murray.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee and K Chris Naggar from the practice squad to the active roster.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OG Tommy Kraemer. Signed WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Nyheim Hines to a contract extension.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Elijah Sullivan to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Reinstated OT Austin Jackson from the reserve/COVID IL.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted RB Ameer Abdullah from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Nick Folk and QB Brian Hoyer to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed WR Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Albert Huggins and DB Jordan Miller.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed C Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad. Placed S Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve. Promoted S Adrian Colbert and LB Del’Shawn Phillips to the active roster from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted WR Jaydon Mickens to the active roster from the practice squad. Waived DB Chris Cooper. Signed WR Jaydon Mickens.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Mike Badgley.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Omar Sowe and G A.J. Marcucci.

