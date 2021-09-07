Seahawks, Sounders, Kraken to require proof of vaccination

SEATTLE (AP) — Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they’ve tested negative for the virus.

The NFL’s Seahawks, MLS’s Sounders, NHL’s Kraken and the University of Washington all announced updated policies Tuesday for fans attending games this season.

The Seahawks will be the first to implement the requirements, starting with their Sept. 19 home opener against Tennessee. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event to be granted entry.

“The health and safety of our guests, players and staff is always our top priority and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe,” Seahawks President Chuck Arnold said in a statement. “These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests.”

Washington will begin an identical verification process for fans with its Sept. 25 home game against California. The Sounders will begin with their Oct. 3 match against Colorado.

While the other Seattle teams are permitting a negative test to gain entry, the Kraken will only allow vaccinated fans at games. The requirements will remain in place for other events at Climate Pledge Arena, including concerts.

The team said it will introduce a process to have proof of vaccination shown via smartphones. The first Kraken home game is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Vancouver.

The Kraken said the vaccination requirement will also apply to the team’s three preseason games, which will be played in Spokane, Everett and Kent.

