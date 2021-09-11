Seattle 1, Minnesota 0

|Minnesota
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Seattle, Joao Paulo, 2 (Benezet), 22nd minute.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Fred Emmings, Dayne St. Clair; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Gomez Andrade, Seattle, 37th; Alonso, Minnesota, 47th; Hunou, Minnesota, 49th; Gasper, Minnesota, 77th; Hayes, Minnesota, 85th; O’Neill, Seattle, 90th+4.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Chris Wattam, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Tim Ford.
___
Lineups
Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Osvaldo Alonso, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Adrien Hunou (Fanendo Adi, 66th), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Jacori Hayes, 70th).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Shane O’Neill, Nouhou Tolo; Josh Atencio (Fredy Montero, 78th), Joao Paulo, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jimmy Medranda (Bradley Shaun Smith, 64th), Kelyn Rowe; Nicolas Benezet (Cristian Roldan, 64th), Will Bruin (Alex Roldan, 88th).
