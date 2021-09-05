Seattle 10, Arizona 4

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 10 11 9 5 6 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 1 0 .268 Haniger rf 4 2 1 1 2 2 .253 France 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .292 Seager 3b 6 1 1 2 0 0 .213 Toro 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .264 Murphy c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .204 Kelenic cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .156 Moore lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Flexen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Swanson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Marmolejos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .151 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Torrens ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223 Y.Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Bauers ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .229 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 6 4 2 11 Rojas ss 5 2 1 0 0 0 .271 Marte cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .335 P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .268 Peralta lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .264 VanMeter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Varsho c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Young 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .230 McCarthy rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167 T.Gilbert p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Seattle 000 200 100 07_10 11 1 Arizona 000 003 000 01_4 6 1

a-singled for T.Gilbert in the 7th. b-struck out for Swanson in the 8th. c-doubled for Steckenrider in the 10th. d-struck out for Mantiply in the 10th. e-doubled for Y.Ramirez in the 11th.

E_Crawford (12), Rojas (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR_Peralta (7), off Flexen. RBIs_Toro 2 (39), Murphy 2 (28), Seager 2 (93), Bauers 2 (18), Haniger (76), P.Smith (44), Peralta 2 (54), Marte (40). SB_Toro (5). CS_Toro (3), Moore (4). SF_Murphy. S_McCarthy.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Crawford, Seager 2); Arizona 2 (T.Gilbert, Rojas). RISP_Seattle 7 for 16; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kelenic, Marte. GIDP_Kelenic, Marte, P.Smith.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Seager, France); Arizona 1 (Young, Rojas, P.Smith).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen 6 4 3 3 2 4 89 3.56 Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.40 Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.39 Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.76 Y.Ramirez, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.66 Andriese 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 5.58

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Gilbert 7 4 3 3 2 3 91 3.12 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.00 Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 2.65 Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.94 Clarke, L, 1-3 0 1 4 3 2 0 13 4.98 Poppen 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 15 6.28 de Geus 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 5.89

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 2-2, de Geus 1-1. HBP_de Geus (France). PB_Murphy (5).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:49. A_14,408 (48,686).

