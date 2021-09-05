Trending:
Sports News

Seattle 10, Arizona 4

The Associated Press
September 5, 2021 9:07 pm
1 min read
      
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 10 11 9 5 6
Crawford ss 5 1 1 0 1 0 .268
Haniger rf 4 2 1 1 2 2 .253
France 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .292
Seager 3b 6 1 1 2 0 0 .213
Toro 2b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .264
Murphy c 3 1 2 2 1 0 .204
Kelenic cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Moore lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Flexen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Swanson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Marmolejos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .151
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Torrens ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .223
Y.Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Bauers ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .229
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 6 4 2 11
Rojas ss 5 2 1 0 0 0 .271
Marte cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .335
P.Smith 1b 4 1 1 1 1 0 .268
Peralta lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .264
VanMeter 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Varsho c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Young 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .230
McCarthy rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
T.Gilbert p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Wendelken p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clippard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 200 100 07_10 11 1
Arizona 000 003 000 01_4 6 1

a-singled for T.Gilbert in the 7th. b-struck out for Swanson in the 8th. c-doubled for Steckenrider in the 10th. d-struck out for Mantiply in the 10th. e-doubled for Y.Ramirez in the 11th.

E_Crawford (12), Rojas (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR_Peralta (7), off Flexen. RBIs_Toro 2 (39), Murphy 2 (28), Seager 2 (93), Bauers 2 (18), Haniger (76), P.Smith (44), Peralta 2 (54), Marte (40). SB_Toro (5). CS_Toro (3), Moore (4). SF_Murphy. S_McCarthy.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Crawford, Seager 2); Arizona 2 (T.Gilbert, Rojas). RISP_Seattle 7 for 16; Arizona 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kelenic, Marte. GIDP_Kelenic, Marte, P.Smith.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Seager, France); Arizona 1 (Young, Rojas, P.Smith).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen 6 4 3 3 2 4 89 3.56
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.40
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.39
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.76
Y.Ramirez, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.66
Andriese 1 1 1 0 0 1 13 5.58
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Gilbert 7 4 3 3 2 3 91 3.12
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.00
Clippard 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 2.65
Mantiply 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.94
Clarke, L, 1-3 0 1 4 3 2 0 13 4.98
Poppen 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 15 6.28
de Geus 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 5.89

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 2-2, de Geus 1-1. HBP_de Geus (France). PB_Murphy (5).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:49. A_14,408 (48,686).

