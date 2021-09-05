Seattle 10, Arizona 4

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|11
|9
|5
|6
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Haniger rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.253
|France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Seager 3b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Toro 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.204
|Kelenic cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Moore lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Flexen p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swanson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Marmolejos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Y.Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Bauers ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|4
|2
|11
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.335
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.264
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Young 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|T.Gilbert p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Ramos ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Wendelken p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clippard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Poppen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Seattle
|000
|200
|100
|07_10
|11
|1
|Arizona
|000
|003
|000
|01_4
|6
|1
a-singled for T.Gilbert in the 7th. b-struck out for Swanson in the 8th. c-doubled for Steckenrider in the 10th. d-struck out for Mantiply in the 10th. e-doubled for Y.Ramirez in the 11th.
E_Crawford (12), Rojas (12). LOB_Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR_Peralta (7), off Flexen. RBIs_Toro 2 (39), Murphy 2 (28), Seager 2 (93), Bauers 2 (18), Haniger (76), P.Smith (44), Peralta 2 (54), Marte (40). SB_Toro (5). CS_Toro (3), Moore (4). SF_Murphy. S_McCarthy.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Crawford, Seager 2); Arizona 2 (T.Gilbert, Rojas). RISP_Seattle 7 for 16; Arizona 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kelenic, Marte. GIDP_Kelenic, Marte, P.Smith.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Seager, France); Arizona 1 (Young, Rojas, P.Smith).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|89
|3.56
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.40
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.39
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.76
|Y.Ramirez, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.66
|Andriese
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.58
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Gilbert
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|91
|3.12
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.00
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.65
|Mantiply
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.94
|Clarke, L, 1-3
|0
|
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|13
|4.98
|Poppen
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|6.28
|de Geus
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.89
Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 2-2, de Geus 1-1. HBP_de Geus (France). PB_Murphy (5).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:49. A_14,408 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments