Seattle 105, Washington 71

WASHINGTON (71)
Charles 1-6 2-2 4, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3 2-2 6, Gustafson 6-9 0-1 12, Atkins 4-12 2-2 13, Cloud 1-4 3-4 6, McCall 1-2 1-2 3, Plaisance 2-8 1-1 6, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Wiese 0-2 2-2 2, Zellous 6-10 1-1 17. Totals 24-61 14-17 71.
SEATTLE (105)
Kat.Samuelson 4-8 3-3 13, Stewart 2-3 3-4 9, Russell 5-7 1-1 11, Bird 5-6 0-0 14, Loyd 7-15 3-3 20, Burdick 1-2 0-0 2, Kar.Samuelson 1-3 0-0 2, Talbot 3-4 0-0 7, Magbegor 7-11 1-1 15, Burke 1-2 1-2 3, Prince 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 39-66 13-16 105.
|Washington
|23
|16
|16
|16
|—
|71
|Seattle
|33
|21
|28
|23
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Washington 9-33 (Zellous 4-7, Atkins 3-10, Cloud 1-3, Plaisance 1-5, Charles 0-3, Mitchell 0-3), Seattle 14-23 (Bird 4-4, Loyd 3-5, Prince 2-2, Stewart 2-3, Kat.Samuelson 2-5, Kar.Samuelson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 24 (Gustafson 8), Seattle 35 (Loyd, Magbegor 6). Assists_Washington 14 (Wiese 4), Seattle 28 (Bird 7). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Seattle 19. A_2,390 (8,149)
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments