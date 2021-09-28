Trending:
Sports News

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 1:46 am
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 11
Kemp 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Bolt cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .096
Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .274
Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Canha lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Brown cf-1b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .209
Pinder rf-ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Davis dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .202
S.Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Machín ss-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 13 14 13 4 7
Crawford ss 5 3 3 1 0 1 .272
France 1b 4 3 4 4 1 0 .295
Haniger rf 5 2 2 6 0 1 .252
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
a-Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Torrens dh 5 0 2 2 0 0 .240
Toro 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Kelenic cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .178
T.Murphy c 2 2 0 0 1 0 .204
Moore lf-3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .182
Oakland 300 100 000_4 7 0
Seattle 003 503 20x_13 14 0

a-lined out for Seager in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Pinder (15), Olson (35), France (30). HR_Brown (17), off Flexen; Haniger (36), off Guerra; Haniger (37), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Brown 3 (43), Davis (9), France 4 (72), Torrens 2 (47), Crawford (52), Haniger 6 (94).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Brown); Seattle 1 (T.Murphy, Haniger). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Seattle 7 for 13.

GIDP_T.Murphy.

DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Irvin, L, 10-15 3 6 5 5 3 4 68 4.18
Guerra 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 17 3.99
Kaprielian 2 2-3 3 3 3 0 2 43 4.11
Moll 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 2.08
Acevedo 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.00
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flexen, W, 14-6 5 7 4 4 1 6 95 3.67
Sadler 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.74
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.40
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.10
Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 5.21

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2. HBP_Moll (T.Murphy).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:20. A_11,169 (47,929).

