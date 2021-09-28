Seattle 13, Oakland 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|11
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|Bolt cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.096
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Brown cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.209
|Pinder rf-ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|S.Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Machín ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|13
|4
|7
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|France 1b
|4
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|.295
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|1
|.252
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Torrens dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Toro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kelenic cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|T.Murphy c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Moore lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Oakland
|300
|100
|000_4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|003
|503
|20x_13
|14
|0
a-lined out for Seager in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 4, Seattle 5. 2B_Pinder (15), Olson (35), France (30). HR_Brown (17), off Flexen; Haniger (36), off Guerra; Haniger (37), off Kaprielian. RBIs_Brown 3 (43), Davis (9), France 4 (72), Torrens 2 (47), Crawford (52), Haniger 6 (94).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Brown); Seattle 1 (T.Murphy, Haniger). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Seattle 7 for 13.
GIDP_T.Murphy.
DP_Oakland 1 (Chapman, Kemp, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 10-15
|3
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|4
|68
|4.18
|Guerra
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|17
|3.99
|Kaprielian
|2
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|43
|4.11
|Moll
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|2.08
|Acevedo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, W, 14-6
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|95
|3.67
|Sadler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.74
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.10
|Andriese
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-2. HBP_Moll (T.Murphy).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:20. A_11,169 (47,929).
